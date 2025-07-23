Sai Sudharsan fifty guides India after they lose Pant to injury

India 264 for 4 (Sai Sudharsan 61, Jaiswal 58) vs England

This was not the day that Ben Stokes had in mind when he won his fourth consecutive toss and chose to bowl first, with India's openers batting through the morning session and only four wickets falling in 83 overs. But in conceding barely three runs per over, England's bowlers kept them in the game, even if the sluggish tempo left Brook making his own fun at slip.

KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal added 94 for the first wicket in 30 overs, but it was Sai Sudharsan, recalled in place of Karun Nair, who embodied India's patient approach. His half-century was the first by an Indian No. 3 since the final Test of their home defeat to New Zealand last year, and anchored the innings through the afternoon and evening sessions.

But he was dismissed shortly after Pant was forced to retire hurt, falling to Stokes for the third time in as many innings in his nascent Test career when cramped for room on the pull and picking out Brydon Carse at long leg. Jamie Smith, who had dropped a chance for a leg-side strangle when Sai Sudharsan had only 20, breathed a sigh of relief.

Yashasvi Jaiswal celebrates his fifty • Getty Images

Rahul and Jaiswal underlined his point by batting through the morning session and looking largely untroubled, despite the occasional ball beating the outside edge. Rahul extended his fine overseas record, becoming the fifth Indian to score 1,000 Test runs in England, and played the role of senior partner, soaking up 25 balls in Jofra Archer's first five-over spell.

The stands were only half-full at the start of play, and Lancashire issued an apology to the thousands of fans who were stuck in queues outside the ground. The club blamed long bag searches and their late arrivals, but those who were stuck outside missed a sleepy morning in which England's seamers strayed too often from a good length.

KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal saw out the first session • Getty Images

It was Chris Woakes, retained despite a tired performance in England's tense win at Lord's last week, who struck first. Rahul had spent the morning playing late and looking to score square of the wicket, but attempted to punch Woakes through mid-off as he approached his half-century and his outside edge flew to Zak Crawley at third slip.

After two failures at Lord's, Jaiswal played uncharacteristically watchfully in reaching a 96-ball half-century, his eighth 50-plus score in 16 innings against England. He punished width outside his off stump from England's seamers - Brydon Carse in particular - but could not resist driving when spin came on, and edged Liam Dawson 's seventh ball of the day to Brook at first slip.

Dawson wheeled away in celebration, marking his comeback with a significant wicket. England have picked 11 different spinners in the eight years between Dawson's third and fourth caps, but he forced his way to the front of the queue to replace the injured Shoaib Bashir through performances for Hampshire and bowled with control and skill on this opening day.

England's close fielders raised the volume when Gill walked to the crease at No. 4 after his pre-match suggestions that they had breached the spirit of the game at Lord's, and he did not last long. After one crisp on-drive for four off Dawson, Gill was trapped on the pad while shouldering arms to Stokes' nip-backer for 12, trudging off after taking a review with him.

Liam Dawson got his first Test wicket in eight years • Getty Images

His dismissal brought in Pant, who batted cautiously for most of his innings before occasional jolts of ultra-aggression, most notably a slog-swept four off Archer followed by a failed reverse-sweep. He added 72 with Sai Sudharsan, leading India's rebuild after the tea interval under floodlights.

When England reviewed for lbw after another attempted reverse-sweep off Woakes, it soon became apparent that he had not only under-edged the ball onto his foot, but done himself some serious damage in the process. A substantial bruise had developed by the time he left the field on the back of an ambulance cart, retiring hurt on 37.