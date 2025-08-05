Cliff five-for sends Warwickshire tumbling

Yorkshire 140 for 5 (Imam 55) beat Warwickshire 137 (Jani 82, Cliff 5-46) by five wickets

Ben Cliff 's maiden five-wicket haul in first-team cricket - a superb 5 for 46 from 8.3 overs - set Yorkshire up for an opening day Metro Bank One-Day Cup win over last year's semi-finalists Warwickshire at Scarborough, by five wickets chasing 138.

New-ball quick Cliff, aged 22, was playing his first first-team game since the summer's opening week following a side injury, and he was the chief tormenter as the Bears were bowled out for 137 inside 37 overs at the start of Group B.

Cliff struck four times in a devastating opening spell, with Warwickshire slipping to 38 for 7 before Vaansh Jani 's brilliant 82 off 92 balls. It was the 20-year-old's maiden first-team fifty in his second game.

Yorkshire, for whom Adam Lyth took four catches in the slips - equalling a club record for outfield catches in a List A innings - didn't chase with ease on a tricky pitch. But Pakistani international opener Imam-ul-Haq held things together with 55 off 83 balls.

Cliff struck twice in three balls in his opening over and four times in all as the Bears crumbled to 24 for 5 in the 10th having been inserted. He had both Rob Yates and Zen Malik caught at cover by James Wharton in the second over, the former via a leading edge as he looked to play to leg and the latter off a miscued drive.

Cliff's new-ball partner Jack White clipped Warwickshire captain Ed Barnard's off bail with a beauty before Cliff struck again to get a driving Hamza Shaikh caught at second slip by Lyth. And when extra bounce forced Kai Smith to loop a catch to backward point, the Bears were five down and in serious strife.

Things got worse before getting better. Alex Davies fell to Matthew Revis's first ball for 15, the seam-bowling allrounder getting him and Jake Lintott caught by Lyth at slip. When Lintott fell to the third ball of the 14th over, Warwickshire were 38 for 7.

Batting at No. 7, Jani's first of six boundaries was a lovely on-drive against George Hill as Warwickshire strove for respectability.

Hill's seam accounted for Michael Booth caught at slip by Lyth - 63 for 8 in the 21st. Hill added a second wicket when Ethan Bamber drilled to mid-off, though Jani counterattacked.

He hoisted Hill over long-on and scooped White over fine-leg for his first two of five sixes, reaching a 67-ball fifty, by which time the visitors were 101 for 9 in the 31st over.

Right-handed Jani smashed Revis out of the ground over long-on before miscuing Cliff to mid-on to end the innings.

Jani and Oliver Hannon-Dalby added 64, a Warwickshire List A record stand for the 10th wicket and comfortably the best of the innings. Last man Hannon-Dalby contributed one run.

Yorkshire were cautious in reply. They lost Lyth and Will Luxton, the latter for 25, to the seam of Hannon-Dalby and Bamber - 47 for 2 in the 14th over.

Booth's pace then accounted for James Wharton and Revis in successive deliveries, caught behind off the inside-edge and caught low down at second slip, as the score fell to 72 for four in the 21st.