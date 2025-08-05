Matches (14)
Men's Hundred (2)
Women's Hundred (2)
ENG vs IND (1)
One-Day Cup (7)
IRE-W vs PAK-W (1)
U19 Tri Series (ZIM) (1)
Warwickshire vs Yorkshire, Group B at Scarborough, One-Day Cup, Aug 05 2025 - Match Result
RESULT
Group B, Scarborough, August 05, 2025, One-Day Cup
137
(32.5/50 ov, T:138) 140/5
Yorkshire won by 5 wickets (with 103 balls remaining)
What will be the toss result?
YOR Win & Bat
52%
WAR Win & Bat
24%
YOR Win & Bowl
10%
WAR Win & Bowl
13%
Match centre
Scorecard summary
Warwickshire • 137/10(36.3 overs)
82 (92)
5/46 (8.3)
15 (38)
2/26 (8)
Yorkshire • 140/5(32.5 overs)
55 (83)
3/29 (6.5)
25 (21)
1/31 (10)
Match details
|North Marine Road Ground, Scarborough
|Toss
|Yorkshire, elected to field first
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Match days
|05 August 2025 - day (50-over match)
|List A debut
|Umpires
|Match Referee
|Points
|Yorkshire 4, Warwickshire 0
Yorkshire Innings
|Player Name
|R
|B
|caught
|6
|18
|caught
|55
|83
|caught
|25
|21
|caught
|17
|35
|caught
|0
|1
|not out
|20
|37
|not out
|10
|4
|Extras
|(lb 4, nb 2, w 1)
|Total
|140(5 wkts; 32.5 ovs)
<1 / 3>