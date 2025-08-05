Matches (14)
Warwickshire vs Yorkshire, Group B at Scarborough, One-Day Cup, Aug 05 2025 - Match Result

RESULT
Group B, Scarborough, August 05, 2025, One-Day Cup
Warwickshire FlagWarwickshire
137
Yorkshire FlagYorkshire
(32.5/50 ov, T:138) 140/5

Yorkshire won by 5 wickets (with 103 balls remaining)

Match centre 
Scorecard summary
Warwickshire 137/10(36.3 overs)
Vaansh Jani
82 (92)
Benjamin Cliff
5/46 (8.3)
Alex Davies
15 (38)
George Hill
2/26 (8)
Yorkshire 140/5(32.5 overs)
Imam-ul-Haq
55 (83)
Michael Booth
3/29 (6.5)
William Luxton
25 (21)
Oliver Hannon-Dalby
1/31 (10)
Match details
North Marine Road Ground, Scarborough
TossYorkshire, elected to field first
Series
Season2025
Match days05 August 2025 - day (50-over match)
List A debut
Vaansh Jani
Vaansh Jani
Umpires
England
Hassan Adnan
England
Peter Hartley
Match Referee
England
Ian Herbert
PointsYorkshire 4, Warwickshire 0
Yorkshire Innings
Player NameRB
A Lyth
caught618
Imam-ul-Haq
caught5583
W Luxton
caught2521
JH Wharton
caught1735
ML Revis
caught01
GCH Hill
not out2037
HG Duke
not out104
Extras(lb 4, nb 2, w 1)
Total140(5 wkts; 32.5 ovs)
<1 / 3>

One-Day Cup

Group A
TeamMWLDPTNRR
HAM110041.440
GLO110041.180
NOT110041.109
ESS10100-1.109
DER10100-1.180
GLA10100-1.440
LEI------
SUR------
WOR------
Group B
TeamMWLDPTNRR
YOR110041.524
DUR110041.020
SUS10100-1.020
WAR10100-1.524
KEN------
LAN------
MID------
NOR------
SOM------
Full Table