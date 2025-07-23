Pant retires hurt after inside-edging a reverse sweep onto his right foot

Pant, India 's wicketkeeper and vice-captain, appeared to be in significant pain as he left the field on the back of a golf-style buggy following medical attention from India's coaching staff. He sustained the injury when bottom-edging a ball into the outside of his right foot, which immediately swelled up and appeared to be heavily bruised by the time he left the playing area.

Pant went for scans immediately in the facility that is available at Old Trafford itself. Captain Shubman Gill also briefly went to see him. Results of the scans are awaited.

His innings of 37 off 48 balls was largely restrained but featured several characteristically outrageous shots, including a slog sweep for four off Jofra Archer, followed by an unsuccessful reverse-sweep off the next ball. England appealed for lbw when Pant attempted the same shot off Woakes, but replays confirmed that he had got an inside edge into his right boot.

Pant was involved in a fourth-wicket partnership worth 72 with B Sai Sudharsan, who completed his maiden Test half-century shortly after Ravindra Jadeja replaced Pant in the middle.