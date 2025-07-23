Matches (6)
4th Test, Manchester, July 23 - 27, 2025, India tour of England
India FlagIndia
358
England FlagEngland
(135 ov) 544/7

Day 3 - England lead by 186 runs.

Current RR: 4.02
 • Last 10 ov (RR): 28/1 (2.80)
Updated 15 hrs ago • Published 23-Jul-2025

Blog - Root moves second for Test runs as England build sizable lead

By Vithushan Ehantharajah (now), Alagappan Muthu and Matt Roller (earlier)

Stumps: England lead by 186

A banner day for England. Joe Root became the second highest run getter in Test cricket, as he helped himself to a 38th century and continues to show that he still has a lot left in the tank. Sachin Tendulkar might want to look into some voodoo. Ben Stokes is still not out on 77 - a hundred to go with the five-for he already has in this game would enter into "is Test cricket too easy for Ben" territory. India had a long hard day in the field and might well be relieved to step off and rest their legs. Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj both spent time off the field, worried by potential niggles. The pitch is showing a bit of up and down bounce so second-innings batting is not going to be easy
11
9
5
8

Stokes returns

Thirteen point two overs after retiring hurt for the first time in international cricket, Ben Stokes is coming back down to bat. We heard he was suffering from a bit of cramp. Lets see if he's feeling all good now.
England's captain arrives with the fall of Chris Woakes, bowled by one that kept rather low from Mohammed Siraj. That lead they have keeps looking better with incidents like these.
Just about 20 mins to stumps - this looks like a gamble to get England there with no more damage because Stokes is not moving as well as he should be if he's 100%.
5
4
3
5

Batting long

Deep Gadhia from our stats team comes in with a different kind of milestone.
Longest Innings for England since the start of Bazball era (by overs played)
150.0 v PAK, Multan 2024
128.3* v IND, Manchester 2025
128.2 v NZ, Nottingham 2022
112.3 v IND, Lord's 2025
The Bazball with brains stuff is really catching on. Two entries in the top four.
5
4
2
1

Jasprit Bumrah finally gets on the board...

And he's dismissed Jamie Smith, caught behind, taken well by Dhruv Jurel diving forwards with the ball dying on its way through.
Bagging England's No.7 is a small crumb of comfort. At least it'll improve this stat...
By the way, he now has 50 wickets in England. Only Ishant Sharma - one ahead - has more as far as Indian bowlers are concerned...
3
2
3
2

JOE ROOT IS OUT!

No really, don't adjust your sets. He's been stumped, quite magnificently by Dhruv Jurel, off Ravindra Jadeja, who got one to grip and spin past the outside edge, catching Root off balance and out of his crease. He goes for 150.
Meanwhile, ECB confirm Stokes out with left leg cramp
4
6
1
5

Ben Stokes retires hurt on 66!

Now then... Ben Stokes has decided to retire hurt.
It was during the 115th over that Stokes looked to have done something. He began stretching out his left calf, before the England physiotherapist Ben Davies came out to check on the skipper.
Stokes continued on for an over, but has decided after the 116th that he will leave the field. Jamie Smith has come in to replace him.
Sky commentators seem to think it is cramp. Stokes has had two hamstring tears but both were on the right hamstring rather than the left. It is also worth noting he has bowled his 129 overs so far are the most he has bowled in a single series.
More news as and when we get it...
5
7
3
9

Bumrah struggling, Ben thriving

Jasprit Bumrah's spell after tea lasted just four overs, with figures of 0 for 14, a solitary maiden in there, before being replaced by Ravindra Jadeja.
He bowled just one over with the first new ball before leaving the field, closely followed by Shubman Gill. It looked off, and there's still no clarity on what exactly was going on. But Bumrah was off for long enough to ensure he could not bowl again in the middle session.
Opening up after the break, he did not look at his best, serving up Stokes a juicy half-volley that he laced for four through the covers at the end of the 107th over.
Stokes has since moved to his half-century, and is begin to feel himself with a reverse sweep to Ravindra Jadeja, though he did almost end up with his face in the dirt as he rushed to get his feet set and wrists flipped.
As a result, he is the first captain after Rashid Khan, in 2019, to score a fifty and take a five-wicket haul in the same match. Only two other English captains have done it before him – Stanley Jackson (versus Australia in 1905) and Gubby Allen (versus Australia in 1936).
1
3

On a day when England (Root) have hogged the stats, here's one both teams can share.
This Stokes-Root (give it a rest, Joe) stand is the 15th 100-run partnership of the series. In the 21st century, only the India-England series in 2002 had more 100-run stands in a series in England (16).
11
3
4
2

Joe Root goes second on the Test runs list, England move into pole position

Joe Root’s 38th Test century took him up to second on the all-time Test runscorer’s list. And in typical Root fashion, his 121 and counting has raised England to a dominant position in this fourth Test, leading India by 75 in the first innings at tea on day three.
Upon moving to 31, Root snuck past Rahul Dravid (13,288) and Jacques Kallis (13,289), bumping the latter off the podium to join Sachin Tendulkar and Ricky Ponting. And, four minutes before the end of the second session, he walked down to open the face for a single down to third to move to 120, knocking Ponting (13,378) down a peg, who sung his praises on Sky as part of their commentary team upon being leapfrogged.
Root did little more than raise a thumb to his skipper, Ben Stokes, with whom he has so far shared an 84-run stand. They had earlier embraced for his hundred after tickling his 178th delivery around the corner for his 12th boundary around, one which took him level with Kumar Sangakkara’s tally of 38, level fourth on the all-time centuries list. It is also his 12th century against India, the most of any player, now ahead of Steve Smith.
He had batted for most of the day with Ollie Pope, sharing in a stand of 144 which was ended seven balls after lunch. It was Pope’s first after the break, edging Washington Sundar to first slip on 71. And Sundar had his second four overs later when he hoodwinked an advancing Harry Brook on the outside edge to have him stumped on three.
It was a passage out of kilter with an otherwise listless performance from India in the field. They missed a chance to remove Root on 22 with a botched attempt at a run out, and they were unlucky when Root, on 98, inadvertentely delivery diverted a ball just past his leg stump after it caught his thigh guard.
Otherwise, their lack of energy, partly due to being run-ragged by England’s penchant for quick singles, was compounded when Jasprit Bumrah was only able to bowl one over with the second new ball before having to leave the field with an unknown injury. Mohammed Siraj, lionhearted throughout, limped off after the 99th over to leave Shubmann Gill with big headache heading into the final session.
5
4
2
4

Joe Root - No.2

4
3
2
3

21 since 2021...

2
2
4

Joe Root hits Test century No.38!

There it is! A tickle around the corner for his 12th boundary brings up Joe Root's century.
He draws level with Kumar Sangakkara's tally of 38, level fourth on the all-time centuries list.
It is also his 12th century against India, the most of any player, now ahead of Steve Smith.
He has had bits of fortune. He should have been run out on 22 and, there was anxiety on 98*, in the 93rd over, when he almost diverted the second new ball onto his stumps. Mohammed Siraj, having beaten his edge a couple of times, veered straight. Root overbalanced for a tickle around the corner, missed it with his bat but the ball caught his thigh pad and was almost went back onto his leg stump.
He spent 18 balls in the nineties, but the only nervousness came from the stands, and perhaps Ben Stokes, who was keen to run at every opportunity Root wanted, but was able to stay put for his mate's 178th delivery. A little pump of the fist from Stokes as Root whooped to himself was followed by a long embrace. The crowd and the Indian players applaud generously.
England now lead by 50. Root, yet again, proves why he rules the roost.
3
1
1
3

All square...

A punch to the ground from Joe Root to Ravindra Jadeja off the penultimate delivery of the 86th over, and it's all square on 358 apiece.
England, though, are only four down, though the two they have lost in a hurry have capped their intent. Washington Sundar is into a nice groove, with both looking to make the most of Ben Stokes' weaknesses against the turning ball.
India still have the new ball up their sleeve. For now, Shubman Gill seems satisfied with his twirlers. One on the pads, tucked away through square leg - the penultimate ball of the 87th over - and England are in the lead!
1
2
3

Washington gets Pope for 71! And Brook for 3!

For the second time in the series - and in consecutive Tests, no less - a well-set Ollie Pope gets out after a break.
At Lord's, Pope was caught behind the first ball after tea, when on 44. This time, he has nicked his first one after lunch to first slip. Both times Joe Root has been left whinging at the other end.
The No.3 was furious with himself, forward but feeling for the ball outside off, feathering a low chance that KL Rahul took well.
More interesting than Pope's repeat post-break error was Washington Sundar's reaction. The off spinner immediately turned and pointed to his skipper Shubman Gill, who was stationed at midwicket. Both embraced, but there was probably a bit of angst among the jubilation at breaking a 144-run stand.
Despite coming off an impressive 4 for 22 in the third Test, it took Gill until the 69th over of the first innings - after 22 this morning - to introduce his off spinner. This success first ball of his fourth was very much an "I told you so!" dismissal.
And now he's got Harry Brook stumped! Quicker, into a length that drew Brook out, with a hint of drift forcing the right-hander into a defensive block that was down the wrong line. Jurel makes no mistake. Sundar gallops away towards point and his teammates follow. It is the first time Brook has been stumped in Test cricket.
India are up and about - England still trail by 9 runs
1
1
1

England in the ascendancy as India unravel in the field

Lunch - England 332 for 2 (Pope 70*, Root 63*) vs India 358
Joe Root rose to third on Test cricket’s runscoring charts on a day three morning in Manchester that he and Ollie Pope cut further into India’s first innings with a flawless morning. Lunching just 26 behind, thoughts are turning to whether they can secure the series by batting just once in this fourth Test.
Upon moving to 31, Root snuck past Rahul Dravid (13,288) and Jacques Kallis (13,289), bumping the latter off the podium to join Sachin Tendulkar and Ricky Ponting. Unbeaten on 63, the 57 more he needs to catch Ponting could come in the next session.
Root’s ascension was the first of three ovations in the opening session, with Pope registering his 25th fifty plus score, before Root brought up his 104th, from 99 deliveries. An unbeaten stand of 135 is their sixth century partnership under Ben Stokes’ tenure, the most of any pairing.
They ran brilliantly throughout, toying with the outfield, with just one moment of real alarm when Root was on 22. Reeling from a Mohammed Siraj delivery that leapt off a length, Pope charged down while calling his partner through, forcing Root to head to the bowler’s end.
Ravindra Jadeja’s throw from point was off target, but both he and Siraj were furious neither mid off nor mid on had taken the initiative to come up to the stumps. The single brought up the 50 stand for the third wicket.
Pope might have also been dismissed, though his edge on 48 off Anshul Kamboj was as tough a chance as they come for sub-keeper Dhruv Jurel, standing up to the stumps to keep the batter in his crease.
It was emblemactic of India’s session, who were better with their lengths compared to Thursday, but still lacked consistency. Siraj’s unnecessary hurl for four overthrows summed up the irritation England have elicited in their opponents. The only crumb of comfort for the tourists is the availability of a second new ball in six overs.
4
1
1
3

Root and Pope, tons of fun

Ollie Pope and Joe Root have now moved to the top of England's century stands under Ben Stokes' full-time captaincy.
They have bumped off the reliable opening pair of Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett, who ticked over to five at the start of this innings. Root and Jonny Bairstow (4) are joint third with Duckett and Pope.
1
2

Ollie Pope reaches fifty

Having started the series with 107 in his first innings at Headingley, Ollie Pope has had a troubled time, following up with 8, 0, 24, 44 and 4. Finally, 34 days later, he has his second fifty-plus score of the series, and 25th overall.
2
1
1
4

Buzzers!

5
Really quite brainless stuff from Mohammed Siraj. Fair play, he's pumped up, and when Ollie Pope shuffles down the pitch to bunt a single in his direction at midwicket, you cannot begrudge the intent.
But with Joe Root clearly going to make his ground, there was no reason to hurl the ball with such ferocity, particularly with Dhruv Jurel still back in his original starting position.
Anshul Kamboj had sent down five good deliveries to Pope, cutting him in half a couple of times. And then Siraj does that...
1
4
3

It's official – Joe Root, Test cricket's No.3 (for now)

11
19
7
3

Joe Root almost run out on 22!

He should be on his way... he really should.
A delivery from Mohammed Siraj leaps off a length, causing Joe Root to double back as he defends into backward point. Slightly disorientated, he "yes-no-maybes" with Ollie Pope who decides to take charge having shuffled three-quarters of the way down, forcing Root to shut his eyes and head to the other end.
Meanwhile, Ravindra Jadeja has swooped on the ball, takes a moment, then hurls to the other end. His throw, however, is off target, but that's not the point. For some reason, neither mid off nor mid on has thought to get to the stumps. Had they done so, Root would be toast.
Jadeja is fuming, as is Siraj. A huge chance botched. As it happens, he gets another run which brings up the 50 stand for the third wicket.
2
5
3

Something to keep an eye on...

If/when Joe Root gets to 31 in this innings, he will leapfrog Rahul Dravid and Jacques Kallis on the Test run scorer charts, slotting into third, behind Ricky Ponting and Sachin Tendulkar.
He has just struck the first boundary of the morning, flicking Jasprit Bumrah aerially over the square leg umpire, beating the man set finer at long leg.
5
3

Hotel, Motel, Crawley cashes in (say what?!)

Fresh from his 84, Ohlookitswill has come up with this outstanding piece of statting...
3
1
2

The Magic Number

A very good morning to you all from Manchester!
England are currently kicking a football around with men's managing director Rob Key, who looks proud of himself and his team, currently 133 behind India's first innings, and just two down.
Meanwhile India are on the other side, going through their slip-catching and bowling warm-ups. They were off it yesterday, too short and then too wide. But for Rishabh Pant's heroics that lifted them to what looked a very challenging total of 358, they have not had much to crow about.
Crow they might today, mind. For all the, well, talk that the verbals were going to spill over into this week, both teams have been fairly subdued. The only real action of note on that front was the congratulations from England players to Pant as he limped off after his 54.
This is a make or break day for the tourists.
1
1

Root, Pope see off late test

England's Nos 3 and 4 see off a tricky half-hour to take England to stumps at 225 for 2. That's at a run rate of 4.89 after taking India's last six wickets for under 100 runs. Suffice to say, it's been their day.
Earlier in the day, Ben Stokes took his first five-for since 2017 to curb India's advantage despite Rishabh Pant coming back to bat with a fractured foot. Kamboj did take a wicket on debut but that was after a rapid start for England. They're well placed to wipe off the deficit of 133 and motor into a lead tomorrow.
6
4
1
3

Dip in scoring

An inside-edged single is the only scoring shot between overs 41 and 44. Root and Pope have been watchful as time for stumps closes in. England's run rate has gone under five for the first time in the innings.
There's a close lbw shout off Root against Bumrah in the 44th but the impact was slightly outside off.
3
1
2

No ton for Duckett as Kamboj gets maiden wicket

A short-and-wide ball is what you'd ask for when on 94*, but with extra bounce? Not so much. It's what Duckett gets as he looks to carve the ball over point. There's a thin edge that's snaffled by Jurel.
It's the third time Duckett has fallen in the 90s. He has his head down and stands for a while as Kamboj pumps his fists and celebrates. England 197 for 2.
2
4
2
12

Pope watch

Since his century in the first innings at Headingley over a month ago, Ollie Pope has scores of 8, 0, 24, 44 and 4. It follows a career trend where he starts series well but then tapers off.
What is in his favour in this Test though is that Duckett is all over India and with every little thing they do right, he finds a boundary from somewhere to reiterate that England are right on top here.
Pope could just bat in his slipstream and find form.
1
2
1

Jadeja strikes

1
1
1
5nb
W
And it comes only because he had no-balled what would've been the last ball of the 32nd over. Zak Crawley's time in the sun ends. He's gone for 84 off 113 and as he walks off India get into a huddle, their captain realising the utter need to build on this stroke of luck.
Jadeja, who was only brought on to try and stem the flow of runs, who thought he'd finished his over only to be pulled up by the umpire, creates the opening with a ball that pitches outside off, lures Crawley to push away from his body, take the edge and go through to KL Rahul at first slip. The batter stayed put because he wasn't sure the ball carried but an umpire review confirmed it had.
2
3
5
3

England piling on

England are batting till No. 10 with Brydon Carse down there. The enterprise shown by their openers - 24 boundaries in 32 overs, which is an alarming rate - weaponises their batting depth because it's reaching a situation where they could potentially swallow a batting collapse and still threaten.
5
1
1

England sensing moments

6
4
4lb
1nb
India introduce spin. Jadeja, their banker, who in their win at Edgbaston was crucial to holding one end up. Here he is met with aggression from Zak Crawley. Feels like England sensing a moment to put huge pressure on India and this series has revolved around England winning little moments.
4
1
1
14

Bumrah's day

The first spell: 5-2-22-0
The second spell: 5-1-8-0
There's been movement available all day today. The lacquer has worn off the ball now. This is when the Dukes is at its most threatening. He's also been a little more patient in his second spell. Focused on keeping the batter's quiet, building pressure and waiting for it to burst, as opposed to earlier when sometimes he pushed for a wicket.
1
2
4
7

Crawley fifty

His judgment around off stump has been lovely. His defence on the stumps has been just as good. Occasionally he's gone driving at balls he shouldn't. Once he padded up to a ball that cut back and struck him in front and was saved by height. It's been gritty. It's been fluent. It's been weird. It's been box office, particularly when he's had the chance to cover drive. The cut shot to bring up fifty wasn't too bad either.
3
1
3
5

Duckett fifty

He's got there at better than a run a ball, with 72% of his runs coming on the leg side including all seven of his fours. No batter should be comfortable out there in Test cricket but Duckett's been afforded a lot of it by India so far. And like all good batters, he's totally capitalised. He raises a hundred partnership with Crawley, the fifth time they've been so productive. And it comes off his first boundary on the off side. Took him only 50 balls and 50 runs before he opened up.
6
3
2
6

Bumrah's bogeys

50 Matt Roller says: There are only two batters in the world who average more than 50 against Bumrah since the start of 2024. Sam Konstas and Zak Crawley
1
2
5

Tea: England 77 for 0

England backed up their captain Ben Stokes taking a five-for with an unbroken opening partnership of 77. Those runs came at over five an over taking a big bite out of India's 358 all out in the fourth Test in Manchester.
It was a disappointing bowling performance from the visitors, particularly in helpful conditions and to follow a display of great bravery from Rishabh Pant who came out to bat on a fractured foot and scored a half-century.
England weren't really keen to score so quickly. Zak Crawley took 13 balls to get off the mark and those runs came with a reminder of the danger the pitch still posed as a Jasprit Bumrah delivery rose up sharply to rap him on the bottom hand. Crawley displayed excellent judgment outside his off stump and ironically only started to look vulnerable once he had runs against his name, the confidence of seeing off the new ball coaxing him to play away from his body and could have been bowled off the inside edge.
Ben Duckett didn't need to be so careful, at any point in his innings. India fed him on his pads and he tucked in with glee. All of his seven boundaries came on the leg side and he stands on the cusp of completing a half-century at almost a run a ball. Duckett welcomed Anshul Kamboj with three fours in his first over of Test cricket, the debutant chosen to open the bowling ahead of Mohammed Siraj.
India must pick themselves back up again because they showed great heart in getting to an above-par total. Pant put his body on the line - literally because Stokes targeted that broken front foot of his - and had enough in him to hit a 90th six in Test cricket, putting him level with Virender Sehwag for the national record. He also went past Alec Stewart for most runs by a wicketkeeper in a Test series in England. The mere fact that he was able to walk - let alone bat - moved the fans at Old Trafford who gave him a rousing ovation.
Stokes found similar approval from the crowd when his tireless and relentless display was rewarded with a first five-for in eight years. He was a threat when he bowled full because he was getting both ways movement - Shardul Thakur found that out when he was caught at gully for 41 - and he was a threat when he went short - which did Washington Sundar in. Stokes has 16 wickets in the series now, a career-best for him going past the 15 he took in the 2013-14 Ashes when he made his debut.

Engalnd racing

1
4
4
4
1
1
1nb
1
1
4
4
Five fours between the ninth and the 12th overs. England's run rate creeping up to run a ball. They've already knocked off ~20% of the deficit.
2
4
5
13

Crawley vs Bumrah

Bumrah is the type of bowler who waits and builds towards wickets. He practically preys on the anxiety of the batter. Just that England aren't showing much. Crawley spent 13 balls on zero and wasn't particularly fussed. He left well outside off stump. When that forced the line straighter, he defended with soft hands. This is sweet slow burn stuff.
India would've wanted more from the new ball. And from Bumrah. (he's created seven false shots in five overs. Siraj created three in one over) But Crawley hasn't made it easy for them. And at the other end, Duckett helped himself to some easy leg side runs.
2
1
3

India offline

Maybe India should stop bowling into Ben Duckett's pads.
2
3

Lively start

4
4
4
Anshul Kamboj's first over in Test cricket. One of those fours could've been caught behind. One of those dots could've been hit wicket. In the end, Ben Duckett is up, up and away.
4
5
1
15

India 358 all out

Jofra Archer has bowled a lot of really good balls this morning and seen very little of them result in a wicket. So maybe that's why he barely appealed when he bowled one that was wandering way down leg and Jasprit Bumrah only barely catches up with it. Ben Stokes was looking to help on taking a review. Archer couldn't have wanted it less. But Joe Root at first slip had heard something and he convinced his captain to go to DRS, which reveals a bit of glove and when the decision comes down as O-U-T, Archer just puts his head down, shakes his head and smiles. All part of being a fast bowler.
7
5
1
6

Pant falls

A seventh wicket for Jofra Archer in the series, and all seven are of left-handers. Once again his ability to nip the ball against the angle in creates problems. Pant walks off with 54 to his name and Old Trafford rising up to applaud him. Huge effort. It's pushed India to 350 which is an excellent total in conditions where the ball is doing all sorts.
9
7
1
4

Pant fifty!

Those wild shots. The back flip celebrations. The silly mistakes. The commentary from behind the stumps when he keeps. With all the things that make up Rishabh Pant, his heart goes by unnoticed. It shouldn't. Not when it's so overwhelmingly big.
His first press conference as vice-captain on this tour, he spoke about wanting to create a dressing room culture where players take care of each other, feel safe about their place in the team.
He was tickled at the notion that he was now a leader within the team. But look at what he's doing right now. His body is broken. He is not supposed to be on his feet. Let alone play Test match cricket. And score a half-century. Suppose for a man who's cheated death, walloping Jofra Archer for six on one leg is pretty basic. He now has the joint-most sixes for India in Test cricket and the most runs by a wicketkeeper in a Test series in England.
11
16
6

Stokes five-for

Completes his first five-for in eight years and holds the ball aloft.
Debutant Anshul Kamboj walks off for a duck
The makes things happen tag that fits him so well, and will get repeated mentions by the end of the day. Partly because he's willing to try so many things. He's not the kind of bowler who just lands six balls back to back on the same spot. He goes fuller than he should. He goes short for long. The reason it works for him is because when he goes full he can get both ways movement and when he goes short he gives it enough that it actually hurries batters.
4 There are four players now in Test cricket with 10 hundreds and five five-fors in Test cricket. Garry Sobers, Ian Botham, Jacques Kallis and now Ben Stokes
6
6
1
2

Washington gone

15 wickets in the series for Ben Stokes, equalling his career best effort going back as far as his debut in the 2013 Ashes
It's his short ball again that does the damage. Washington who has batted with defence on his mind is unable to keep control of the hook shot.
2
1
1
2

Lunch: India 321 for 6

Rishabh Pant batted with a broken foot as India put a premium on first-innings runs, pushing their total up to 321 for 6 at lunch on the second day in Manchester.
England were upbeat when their captain Ben Stokes struck in the 102nd over to remove Shardul Thakur, who played a good hand, making 41 off 88. They would have thought they had a way into the tail. But it was Pant who came down the stairs, grabbing onto the railing, every step taking with extreme care. He had arrived at the ground in a moonboot. His courage was celebrated with applause ringing around Old Trafford.
Jofra Archer had provided the perfect start to the day's play for England when he dismissed Ravindra Jadeja in his first over. With the second new ball in hand, he and Chris Woakes created 12 wicket-taking opportunities in 12 overs but the ball would either just zip past the edge or take it and fall short of the cordon.
Thakur and Washington Sundar did well to weather those close calls, putting the one that caused them trouble out of their mind to focus on the next. They built a 48-run partnership for the sixth wicket as India continued to show lower-order resilience having bulked up that part of their game since the first Test at Headingley.
A largely uneventful session was heading to a close until Pant decided to liven things up a bit. He looked in obvious discomfort, merely walking, and when he was hurried, hopping, through for his singles. A few minutes after he made the long walk out there he had to make the long walk back as well with rain forcing an early lunch.
13
16
6
3

Rain stops play

1
1
1
1nb
Pant's broken foot is getting a proper work out waddling these singles. All of the throws are coming at his end, and he knows it, because under that helmet, he's smiling wryly. Pretty big call, from both him and India, to send him out to bat. Clearly suggests they want as many runs in the bank as possible in the first innings. And then deal with the fallout as it comes.
5
2
3
5

Pant is batting!

He has a fractured foot.
But he's walking out. To a rousing ovation.
He's moving very gingerly. There's a bit of a grimace on his face. But he's out there now. Minus the moonboot. His arrival has overshadowed the fact that Shardul Thakur's innings is over. Tough little knock of 41 off 88.
21
15
11
5

Lower order fight

28 The average partnership for India's last five wickets in this series. The corresponding number for England is 37
India went into this series with a focus on picking up 20 wickets. That left them with a long tail and it hurt them at Headingley. So they hedged their bets thereafter, packing their lower-middle order with allrounders and the upshot of that is...
42 The average partnership for India's last five wickets since the end of the first Test. The corresponding number for England is 34
8
1
1
1

Injury substitutes II

3
2
1

Chances

A little bit of frustration creeping into Jofra Archer just as he wrapped up his sixth over of the day. He's seen a few go past the edge. He's had some hit the edge but go down (Total count 7. Woakes from the other end created 5 chances. So that's 12 in 12 overs today).
Sometimes days like these are the worst, where things are happening but not quite leading to anything. It's unlikely he'll be back for a seventh over but it is important for England to keep the pressure up. India have 300 up. That's not a bad total in conditions that are helpful for seam bowling
4
1
1

Pant injury update

5
4
4
3

Thakur solid

3 of Shardul Thakur's four Test fifties have come in England, including one he raised in 31 balls which remains India's second-fastest in Test cricket
He's batting with a control percentage of 83 - so middling four out of five balls - and the one that he hasn't been right behind, he's making sure he's not chasing it. He's protecting his outside edge and he's already shown he can punish the bad ball, with a rasping cut shot for four off Woakes in the third over of the day.
4
3
1
1

Woakes in rhythm

17.37 Chris Woakes' bowling average at Manchester prior to the start of this Test, his second-best among home venues
Woakes looked a bit underdone in the first couple of Tests, which might also have been a function of the pitches at Headingley and Edgbaston. There was more help at Lord's but he still didn't look his best. There's a lot of focus on how his pace keeps dipping to the low 70mph. But here, he's been threatening in every spell. Under greyer skies, with more moisture in the air, his natural length - pitched up - is creating pressure. He needed to be a bit more straighter than he was on day one, which he is now so someone's been in his ear.
3

Injury substitutes

Nagraj Gollapudi reports: India are now forced to play with just 10 batters after Pant is set to be ruled out of the series with a metatarsal fracture in his right foot. There is no room in the rules for a like-for-like substitute as in the case of concussion. But shouldn’t cricket make some allowance in cases where the injury is genuine and the player cannot even stand up properly as is the case with Pant?
Recently the ICC cricket committee approved trialling ‘replacement player’s in first-class cricket. “Boards to trial a full participating replacement player who can replace a player who suffers a serious injury during a match,” the ICC note shared with member countries, said. However, the ICC has left it to the member board to decide when it wants to trial.
Bigger countries like india, it is learned, will not conduct the trial. The reservation some on the ICC Cricket Committee as well as those on Elite Panel of umpires have is a team can abuse the replacement player rule by feigning a less concerning injury into a serious one. But surely there’s a way around that, youd’ think: one way could be by getting an independent medical authority during a bilateral series or ICC event to make the final decision.
2
3

Archer strikes

6 wickets for Archer in this series, all left-hand batters
Shardul Thakur and Ravindra Jadeja had a bit of an easy go of it last evening because the light was bad and England couldn't bowl any pace.
Now that its morning, there's proof of just how dangerous these conditions are for batters. Two edges, a play and miss and a wicket in Archer's very first over.
His high arm action, his pace and the threat of his bouncer pin most batters to the crease. With all that going for him, especially against left-handers, he springs the trap by making sure they have to play a shot.
His line is almost always on leg stump because he wants them to commit to shots where the bat face closes, or where they're squared up, leaving the edge vulnerable to his away movement. Even Jadeja with his strong defensive technique isn't able to survive.
2
2
5

Poll question

Not that I'm trying to influence you but India's X-factor player is walking around in a moon boot. England will have access to a new ball and there's a patch of grass running up the pitch at pretty much the exact spot that corresponds to Jofra Archer's stock length. He averages 20 against left-handers - Ravindra Jadeja is a left-hander - and that' all before we come to the most compelling reason - the Ben Stokes juju, which had already struck big at the toss. For more details:
1

Day two: Welcome

Under grey skies, having been put in and trailing in the series, India had the sort of first day at Old Trafford they could well have been proud of. Only four wickets fell. Their openers set the tone. Their new no. 3 made a good impression. Things were kinda going great. Then they lost Rishabh Pant and are now looking to their allrounders to rack up the runs and then come back to defend them. No rest for the wicked.
2
1

Help-yourself runs... and stumps

Jadeja and Thakur milk risk-free singles with the field out. When Stokes brought mid-on in, Jadeja pumped Dawson over him. One ball later, stumps is called.
The big talking point of the day is Pant's injury, the extent of which could determine the result of this game. Sai Sudharsan made a promising fifty after being dropped on 20. Archer bowled rapid, Stokes bowled long and Dawson picked up his first Test wicket in eight years. Catch the day's report here.
14
6
5
5

Spin in the dark

With 20 minutes to go, the umpires have a light check. It's good enough for play to continue but England may have been told to bowl spin as Root has been brought on and Dawson continues after the new ball becomes available.
5
5
3
5

Stokes' heavy workload

Shubman Agarwal: Ben Stokes has just completed his 117th over in the series, making this the most he has bowled in a single series in his Test career. His previous most was 116.5 during the 2013/14 Ashes series.
7
8
3
1

Stokes roars!

Giveaway! Stokes is the man again for England. He has been a threat to Sai Sudharsan throughout this innings, having him dropped down the leg side by Jamie Smith earlier in the day, and cramps him for room again on the pull shot. He attempts to take it on but can only pick out Brydon Carse at long leg.
3 Sai Sudharsan has been dismissed by Ben Stokes in each of his first three Test innings, scoring 24 runs off 48 balls from him. Against all other bowlers, he has scored 67 runs off 155 balls without being dismissed
3
1
4

Sudharsan ends a streak

Sai Sudharsan is the first India No. 3 to score a half-century in a men's Test since Shubman Gill made 90 against New Zealand at the Wankhede in November last year.
The top score from No. 3 between Gill, Devdutt Padikkal and KL Rahul in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy was Gill's first-innings 31 in Adelaide, while Sudharsan and Karun Nair had not passed 40 between them on this tour.
In total, there have been 15 innings by India No. 3s across eight Tests since one scored a half-century - until today.
1
3
1
1

Pant retires hurt

Rishabh Pant is in trouble here, and will have to retire hurt on 37. It’s a bizarre injury: he attempts to reverse-sweep Chris Woakes and gets an underedge straight onto his foot, which has clearly done some damage. England appealed for lbw and opted to take a review, which confirmed that Pant had hit the ball, but underlined how hard it had struck him.
India’s medical team and the umpires have called for a buggy – which looks like a golf cart – and Pant hops on the back of it. He looks in serious pain, and is replaced in the middle by Ravindra Jadeja at No. 6 after a partnership worth 72.
3
6
2
67

Seeing red

2
2
4
England's fielders are struggling to pick the ball up out of the Manchester sky. Zak Crawley lost the ball in the backdrop before scrambling back to save a boundary, and Ben Stokes was rooted to the spot as Rishabh Pant charged down and lobbed one just past him at mid-off.
Stuart Broad, on Sky Sports, reckons Emirates Old Trafford is a particularly hard ground for fielders. "Towards the end of my career... we felt like a lot of the advertising boards were red," Broad said. "The media centre, the Point, the hotel, there's a lot of red around the ground. You only have to lose it for a split-second and you panic, you tense, and you've got no chance of catching it."
1
4
3

Sixy Pant

3
1
2

50 partnership

Sai Sudharsan and Rishabh Pant are ticking along nicely and bring up a quick 50-run stand in 11.3 overs. Pant has been the aggressor, as usual, but has played a generally steady innings punctuated by moments of ultra-attack, epitomised by him dumping Brydon Carse over his head for six.
1
2

Pant slog-sweeps Archer!

1
2
1
1w
4
1lb
Wow, audacious batting from Rishabh Pant!
He plants his front foot outside leg stump and slog-sweeps a ball at 86mph from Jofra Archer for four through square leg. Off the next ball, he attempts an outrageous reverse-sweep with no man back at deep point, and slaps himself on the thigh after failing to middle it. He remains a total enigma, but is incredibly absorbing to watch.
5
7
7
3

England's ball bonus

The Dukes ball has been in the news for all the wrong reasons throughout this Test series but England have clearly picked a good one out of the box today. The old ball is still moving around for them under the floodlights at Emirates Old Trafford, and we are yet to see the umpires' gauges today.
1
2
1

Tea: India 149 for 3

Tea - India 149 for 3 (Jaiswal 58) vs England
Liam Dawson marked his comeback to Test cricket by dismissing Yashasvi Jaiswal with his seventh ball to help prise the opening day back open in Manchester. India’s openers batted through the morning session after being inserted but England struck three blows and kept the scoring rate below three an over in the afternoon to leave the fourth Test in the balance.
KL Rahul became the fifth India player to reach 1,000 runs in England during the first session and played late throughout his innings. But he edged Chris Woakes to third slip for 46 while looking to punch down the ground, bringing an opening partnership of 94 in exactly 30 overs to an end.
Jaiswal continued to frustrate England and reached his eighth 50-plus score in 16 innings against them after lunch, but fell soon before drinks. He battled his instincts for much of the morning session to soak up pressure in gloomy conditions, but then became the returning Dawson’s first victim since July 2017, edging to Harry Brook at slip for 58.
It was the highlight of a superb spell from Dawson, who had 1 for 21 in seven overs at the tea interval and exerted the sort of control that the injured Shoaib Bashir – whom he replaced in England’s only change – struggled to in the first three Tests. He kept the recalled Sai Sudharsan quiet, who was then dropped on 20 down the leg side by Jamie Smith off Ben Stokes.
Stokes himself struck soon before the interval, pleading with Rod Tucker for an lbw decision – which eventually came – after striking Shubman Gill on the pad as he shouldered arms. Gill’s unsuccessful appeal meant that he has scored 16, 6 and 12 since his epic Edgbaston Test, and left England slightly ahead on day one.
3

Gill's gone!

A huge moment! England were pleading with Rod Tucker for the lbw as Shubman Gill was struck on the pad shouldering arms, and he finally raised his finger. Gill reviewed, but Hawk-Eye shows three reds on its projection, and India's captain has to head back. He's scored 34 runs in three innings since his Edgbaston epic, and Ben Stokes has made another vital breakthrough.
3 Namooh Shah: This is the third time that Gill has been out to a seamer while not playing a shot in Test cricket.
2
2
6
17

Smith drops one!

That's a clanger from England's wicketkeeper. Jamie Smith has generally been tidy behind the stumps through his nascent Test career but makes a mess of this chance.
They are never easy down the leg side, but he will feel as though he should have held onto this one. It's the dismissal that Stokes and England have been bowling for, inducing an inside edge from Sai Sudharsan, but Smith puts it down as he dives across to his right.
3 Jamie Smith has now dropped three catches in Test cricket, per ESPNcricinfo's ball-by-ball logs: one in Multan when standing very close off Brydon Carse's bowling, and another off Shoaib Bashir's bowling in Rawalpindi.
1
1
3
8

Brook's cricket smarts

It was Harry Brook who took the catch that gave Liam Dawson hit first Test wicket since 2017, and Brook will not have been surprised at the mode of dismissal. On Monday, he was asked about Dawson's qualities and suggested - contrary to common misconception - that his left-arm spin would be particular useful against India's plethora of left-handed batters.
"As we've seen over the Test series, the footholes have been the left-handed batters outside off so hopefully he can land it in the footholes and create a bit of spice and some opportunities to take wickets."
Brook played an important role in Dawson's recall for this Test, singing his praises when captaining him in England's T20I series against West Indies in June which doubled up as a soft launch for his Test comeback. Ben Stokes cited Dawson white-ball return as an example of the benefits of Brendon McCullum's status as all-format head coach, since he was able to have a look at him before his recall, and Brook's character reference would also have been positive.
2
5
1

Welcome back, Liam Dawson

2929 Days since Liam Dawson's last Test over
It was bound to happen at some point, and perhaps there was no better time than just before drinks with a 38-over old ball, even if this is only day one. But Liam Dawson is back bowling in Test cricket for the first time in over eight years... and he has responded with a wicket from his seventh delivery!
The left-arm spinner's re-selection following Shoaib Bashir's injury in the previous Test was more than deserved, and overdue. As articulated here, it is an about-turn from England's previous approach to selection, particularly when it comes to spinners.
His first over was tidy enough, going for just five. Operating from over the wicket to the left-handers from the James Anderson End, the main delivery of note was his third, which skewed beyond slip off the thick outside half of Yashasvi Jaiswal's bat, running away down to third for a couple. It was a sign of things to come.
Starting his second after the drinks break, he landed one on a length, drawing Jaiswal forward, who was left for dead by one that does not turn, snaring the edge through to Harry Brook at first slip. Dawson charged off towards point, punching the air in glee.
It's a huge wicket for England, with Jaiswal's dogged innings capped at 58, and an even bigger one for Dawson.
4
1

Sudharsan's stance

Karthik Krishnaswamy has observed Sai Sudharsan's old-school technique, and in particular, the fact that his bat is down as the bowler reaches the crease. He suggests that has contributed to his head being outside the line for straighter balls, which was a vulnerability that England exposed in the first Test at Headingley, twice having him caught down the leg side.
That provides a good opportunity to plug this Cricket Monthly piece from 2015, in which Mike Hussey talks about the success he had after changing to a "bat-up" technique in the early 2000s.
1
1
1

Lloyd, Engineer honoured

Lancashire have renamed the old 'B Stand' this morning to mark the contributions of two club legends in Clive Lloyd and Farokh Engineer, who were both at Emirates Old Trafford to mark the occasion.
Andy Anson, Lancashire's chair, said: "We are constantly looking for ways to better honour and celebrate our past, and we felt it was more than fitting for both Sir Clive and Farokh to have a stand at Emirates Old Trafford bearing their names.
"Both players were my cricketing heroes when I was growing up watching the Club, and I vividly remember that they both played during my first visit to Old Trafford in 1971. I have incredibly fond memories of Sir Clive and Farokh as key parts of a hugely successful Lancashire side, particularly in the 1970s.
"I hope that this unveiling, ahead of a major Test Match against India, provides both individuals with a memorable moment of recognition - one that their dedication and service to the Red Rose fully deserves."

50 for Jaiswal

8 Jaiswal's scampered single brings him his eighth 50-plus score against England, in just his 16th innings against them.
2
1
1

Woakes strikes!

KL Rahul falls for 46 and will be so frustrated with this dismissal after the pressure he has soaked up this morning. He has played very late, scoring only a single run in the 'V' down the ground, but is trying to push this back-of-a-length ball through mid-off and edges to Crawley at third slip. He was squared up a touch, and Ricky Ponting on Sky commentary suggests there might have been a hint of edge bounce, too. Woakes celebrates, and England are on the board.
1
1
7

The first in a decade

Shiva Jayaraman: KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal are the first overseas opening pair to go unbeaten to lunch on Day 1 in a Test in England with at least 20 overs of play in the session in the last ten years.
The previous such pair was Chris Rogers and David Warner at the Oval Test in 2015. Also, only two England pairs have managed that in the last ten years - Rory Burns and Dom Sibley (vs New Zealand at Edgbaston in 2021) and Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett (vs Zimbabwe at Trent Bridge this summer).
6
1
3
1

Late arrivals

Lancashire have released a statement on the slow-moving queues that many fans experienced on their way to Emirates Old Trafford this morning.
“We are aware that some supporters experienced queues getting into Emirates Old Trafford this morning, which we apologise for. We saw nearly 9,000 supporters arrive at the ground very late despite encouraging early arrival, with all bags subject to searches on entry.
"The Club will be looking at increasing the number of gates for the rest of the Test Match. We strongly encourage ticket buyers to only bring bags if required, and if doing so to arrive as early as possible. Gates will be open at 9am for the rest of the game.”
2
3
2
4

Lunch: India cruising

Lunch - India 78 for 0 (Rahul 40, Jaiswal 36) vs England
KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal batted through the morning unscathed in Manchester to provide supporting evidence to Shubman Gill’s belief that this was “a good toss to lose”.
Ben Stokes asked India to bat first after winning his fourth consecutive toss of the series, citing the gloomy overhead conditions, but his seamers failed to make inroads. Jaiswal rode his luck early on, with Chris Woakes repeatedly beating him on the outside edge, but there were no genuine chances in the first two hours of the match.
Rahul continued his impressive form, going past 400 runs in the series and becoming the fifth Indian batter to score 1,000 Test runs in England. He played the ball as late as possible and was happy to play senior partner: after Jofra Archer dismissed Jaiswal in both innings at Lord’s, Rahul soaked up 25 balls in Archer’s initial five-over spell.
Jaiswal - who had to replace a broken bat early in the session - largely played within himself, prompting Alastair Cook to suggest on the BBC’s Test Match Special that he must have been reminded of his responsibilities by India coach Gautam Gambhir between Tests. But he did hit the only six of the morning shortly before lunch, throwing his hands at a back-cut when Stokes dropped short and wide.
No team has ever chosen to bowl first at Emirates Old Trafford and gone on to win a Test match, and Stokes’ belief that his team can defy that trend will be tested after a wicketless first session. The morning started with the stands half-empty and long queues outside, which Lancashire said were prompted by strict bag searches.
5
8
5
2

Can India avoid their curse?

India's assistant coaches spoke before this Test about their unhappy habit of losing wickets either side of intervals. Per CricViz, India have lost nine wickets in the final 10 minutes of sessions in this series, compared to England's four.
England have brought back Jofra Archer for a second spell in the lead-up to the lunch break, with Ben Stokes into his fifth over from the James Anderson End.
1
1
1
1

Tails never fails?

3

Rahul's English record

5 KL Rahul is the fifth Indian batter to reach 1,000 Test runs in England, following Tendulkar, Dravid, Gavaskar and Kohli.
8
7
4
1

Supporters frustrated

The stands are still slowly filling up at Emirates Old Trafford after long queues this morning, with plenty of fans voicing their frustrations on social media about being stuck outside the ground despite arriving in good time.
Lancashire are yet to comment publicly but will encourage fans to arrive early ahead of the second day’s play. We’ve been told that bag searches by security were the primary source of delays, along with a large number of fans arriving simultaneously at a single gate (Gate 13).
1
2

Jaiswal digs in

Yashasvi Jaiswal has been much more restrained this morning that we are used to seeing, with five scoring shots in the first 80 minutes of the day. Alastair Cook, on the BBC's Test Match Special believes that might be the result of some advice from Gautam Gambhir between Tests.
"You feel Jaiswal must have had a little bit of a talking to from the head coach, I reckon, Gambhir. He did play a couple of more attacking shots at Lord’s with a lot of intent, not much control. [He’ll have had] a bit of a reminder that ‘we need your runs’. He’s certainly batted with more control today, not dancing down the wicket."
3
2
1

Kamboj in good company

4
2
4
1

Rahul shields Jaiswal

Whether intentionally or otherwise, KL Rahul has done a good job of soaking up the majority of Jofra Archer's opening spell himself. Yashasvi Jaiswal was dismissed by Archer in both innings of the Lord's Test but has only faced five balls of his first five-over spell this morning, with Rahul soaking up 25.
21 Jofra Archer averages 21.94 against left-handers in Tests, compared to 36.10 against right-handers. All five of his wickets at Lord's came against lefties.
3
2
3

Tongue heads to Southampton

Josh Tongue will leave Old Trafford at lunch and will head down to Southampton for some match practice before the fifth Test at The Oval next week. Gus Atkinson is playing for Surrey's 2nd XI as he looks to step up his recovery from a hamstring strain.
However, England have confirmed to ESPNcricinfo that Jacob Bethell will not be playing for Warwickshire this week. He has been short of match practice of late - he has made 6, 13 and 7 in his only three innings in the past month, all in the T20 Blast - but will stay with the squad as a sub fielder and potential concussion replacement.
1

Steady start

India have started nicely enough here, reaching 25 for 0 after seven overs. Ball has occasionally beaten bat; Rahul and Jaiswal have punished Woakes when he has occasionally dropped short; and both batters have flashed through the cordon. England have probably been a fraction too short, straying from the six-metre length that appears hardest to play here.
"India openers, as ever, showing good technique and skill. But the odd one has nipped and bounced," is Nasser Hussain's verdict on the first half-hour on Sky Sports.
1
1
1

Leftie love-in

5 Left-handed batters in India's top seven. KL Rahul and Shubman Gill are the only exceptions.
10
2
2
5

Stokes ignores Gill's barb

Shubman Gill was in a punchy mood at his pre-match press conference yesterday, suggesting that England had not played in "the spirit of the game" at Lord's when shamelessly wasting time on the third evening.
Ben Stokes was asked for a response on Test Match Special this morning, and wasn't biting.
Q: I don't know what you think of your opposite number's comments about England not playing in the spirit of the game. Have you thought much about that?
A: No.
Q: Are you going to think much about it?
A: No.
9
2
2
4

Toss: England bowl first

England won the toss and chose to bowl first vs India
Shubman Gill believes that a combination of a good batting surface and gloomy overhead conditions made it a “good toss to lose” in Manchester after Ben Stokes won his fourth in a row and inserted India.
No team has ever chosen to bowl first at Emirates Old Trafford and gone on to win a Test match, but Stokes believes that his team can defy that trend. “There’s pretty decent overhead conditions for bowling,” he explained at the toss. “It’s a typical Manchester wicket: quite firm, a little bit of grass coverage. Hopefully, we can make use of it this morning.”
India made three changes, two of them forced, and handed a Test debut to Anshul Kamboj, the Haryana and Chennai Super Kings seamer. Sai Sudharsan replaces Karun Nair at No. 3 after he failed to pass 40 in the first three Tests, while Shardul Thakur and Kamboj replace the injured Nitish Kumar Reddy and Akash Deep.
Gill said he was “a bit confused” as to whether he would have chosen to bat or bowl first, but was spared the decision as India lost their 14th consecutive toss across all men’s internationals. “The way we have played in the last three matches has been outstanding,” he said, isolating only the “small crunch moments” as the difference between the teams.
England announced their XI two days before the game with a single, forced change from the side that won by 22 runs at Lord’s last week. Liam Dawson, the Hampshire allrounder, returns for his first Test in eight years, replacing Shoaib Bashir who fractured the little finger on his left hand while attempting a return catch in the third Test.
4
1
1

Kamboj gets his cap

Anshul Kamboj has been presented with his India Test cap and has marked his run-up. He looks set to form part of a four-man seam attack for India with Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur.
Sidharth Monga in Manchester: Kamboj, 24, is highly rated as a seam bowler by those who have worked with him, including two legends at CSK: MS Dhoni and R Ashwin.
Two things stand out about him: high release and, thus, seam movement; and the ability to hold length for long periods. Observers say if he bowls an eight-over spell in first-class cricket, his intensity is good for ball Nos 1 through 48.
He plays for Haryana in Ranji Trophy, and has 79 first-class wickets at an average of 22.88 since 2022. He is also less of a tailender than Prasidh Krishna. He averages 16 with the bat, but has struck at 73.08 and has hit 22 sixes in just 24 matches.
2
1
4

Dawson's back