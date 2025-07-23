Blog - Root moves second for Test runs as England build sizable lead

Blog - Root moves second for Test runs as England build sizable leadBy Vithushan Ehantharajah (now), Alagappan Muthu and Matt Roller (earlier)
Stumps: England lead by 186
Stokes returns
Batting long
128.3* v IND, Manchester 2025
128.2 v NZ, Nottingham 2022
112.3 v IND, Lord's 2025
Jasprit Bumrah finally gets on the board...
JOE ROOT IS OUT!
Ben Stokes retires hurt on 66!
Bumrah struggling, Ben thriving
Joe Root goes second on the Test runs list, England move into pole position
Joe Root - No.2
21 since 2021...
Joe Root hits Test century No.38!
All square...
Washington gets Pope for 71! And Brook for 3!
England in the ascendancy as India unravel in the field
Root and Pope, tons of fun
Ollie Pope reaches fifty
Buzzers!
It's official – Joe Root, Test cricket's No.3 (for now)
Joe Root almost run out on 22!
Something to keep an eye on...
Hotel, Motel, Crawley cashes in (say what?!)
The Magic Number
Root, Pope see off late test
Dip in scoring
No ton for Duckett as Kamboj gets maiden wicket
Pope watch
Jadeja strikes
England piling on
England sensing moments
Bumrah's day
Crawley fifty
Duckett fifty
Bumrah's bogeys
Tea: England 77 for 0
Engalnd racing
Crawley vs Bumrah
India offline
Lively start
India 358 all out
Pant falls
Pant fifty!
Stokes five-for
Washington gone
Lunch: India 321 for 6
Rain stops play
Pant is batting!
Lower order fight
Injury substitutes II
Chances
Pant injury update
Thakur solid
Woakes in rhythm
Injury substitutes
Archer strikes
Poll question
Day two: Welcome
Help-yourself runs... and stumps
Spin in the dark
Stokes' heavy workload
Stokes roars!
BREAKTHROUGH!— England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 23, 2025
Sai Sudharsan attempts to pull Ben Stokes but is cramped for room and top-edges to Brydon Carse at long leg.
- pic.twitter.com/lyiAcbxn6O
Sudharsan ends a streak
Maiden fifty
A patient innings from Sai Sudharsan, who has fought his way to a maiden Test fifty off 134 balls https://t.co/bFpNZVmJPb #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/ZakOb9TgUz— ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) July 23, 2025
Pant retires hurt
Seeing red
Sixy Pant
Rishabh Pant now has 89 sixes in Test cricket in only his 47th Test. Only 8 batters have more sixes than Pant, with all of them having played more than 95 Tests in their career. #ENGvIND— Shubh Agarwal (@shubh_chintak) July 23, 2025
50 partnership
Pant slog-sweeps Archer!
England's ball bonus
The red cherry is talking at Old Trafford pic.twitter.com/AEKMPe973l— ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) July 23, 2025
Tea: India 149 for 3
Gill's gone!
Smith drops one!
Brook's cricket smarts
Well worth the wait, Daws!— England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 23, 2025
Jaiswal caught by Brook off Dawson
pic.twitter.com/b7H3zXAcXy
"As we've seen over the Test series, the footholes have been the left-handed batters outside off so hopefully he can land it in the footholes and create a bit of spice and some opportunities to take wickets."
Welcome back, Liam Dawson
Sudharsan's stance
Lloyd, Engineer honoured
50 for Jaiswal
Woakes strikes!
WOAKESYYYY!— England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 23, 2025
KL Rahul nicks to Zak Crawley at second slip and we have our first
- pic.twitter.com/rPMg1hnngO
The first in a decade
Late arrivals
“We are aware that some supporters experienced queues getting into Emirates Old Trafford this morning, which we apologise for. We saw nearly 9,000 supporters arrive at the ground very late despite encouraging early arrival, with all bags subject to searches on entry.
"The Club will be looking at increasing the number of gates for the rest of the Test Match. We strongly encourage ticket buyers to only bring bags if required, and if doing so to arrive as early as possible. Gates will be open at 9am for the rest of the game.”
Lunch: India cruising
Can India avoid their curse?
Tails never fails?
Shubman Gill has called ‘heads’ every match - it’s been ‘tails’ every single time pic.twitter.com/6sDPFXOVJM— ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) July 23, 2025
Rahul's English record
Supporters frustrated
Jaiswal digs in
"You feel Jaiswal must have had a little bit of a talking to from the head coach, I reckon, Gambhir. He did play a couple of more attacking shots at Lord’s with a lot of intent, not much control. [He’ll have had] a bit of a reminder that ‘we need your runs’. He’s certainly batted with more control today, not dancing down the wicket."
Kamboj in good company
The last Indian to make his Test debut at Old Trafford before Anshul Kamboj was Anil Kumble in 1990.— ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) July 23, 2025
Both share the initials ‘AK’ and both have taken 10 wickets in a first-class innings pic.twitter.com/ThI2zmQAqK
Rahul shields Jaiswal
New bats, please
New bat for Yashasvi Jaiswal. This one needs a good fixing. pic.twitter.com/pkW3m7v3EK— Subhayan Chakraborty (@CricSubhayan) July 23, 2025
Tongue heads to Southampton
Following the beginning of the fourth Rothesay Test at Old Trafford, Josh Tongue has been released from England duty to play for Nottinghamshire.— Nottinghamshire CCC (@TrentBridge) July 23, 2025
The fast bowler will join the ongoing match against Hampshire on arrival at Utilita Bowl.#HAMvNOT pic.twitter.com/cZUZ7LDACl
Steady start
Leftie love-in
Stokes ignores Gill's barb
A: No.
Q: Are you going to think much about it?
A: No.