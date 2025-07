Stats - A rare double for Stokes as England break Old Trafford scoring record

- Men to score a century and take a five-wicket haul as captain in a Test. Ben Stokes achieved the double at Old Trafford to become the first England player ever and the first since Imran Khan, which was also against India in 1983 in Faisalabad. Stokes is only the fourth man with a hundred and a five-for in the same Test for England. Ian Botham achieved this feat on five different occasions.