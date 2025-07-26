Stats - A rare double for Stokes as England break Old Trafford scoring record
Stokes became only the third player to score over 7000 runs and pick over 200 wickets in men's Tests
669 - England's total against India in the ongoing fourth Test at Old Trafford is the highest at the ground, surpassing Australia's 656 for 8 in 1964. The previous highest for England was 627 for 9 against Australia in 1934.
England's 669 is now their fifth-highest total in Test cricket. It is also the highest by any team in England since their 710 for 7 against India in 2011 at Edgbaston.
2014 - Previous instance of India conceding a 600-plus total in Test cricket - 680 for 8 against New Zealand in Wellington. Only eight times have India conceded a total higher than 669 in Test cricket.
5 - Men to score a century and take a five-wicket haul as captain in a Test. Ben Stokes achieved the double at Old Trafford to become the first England player ever and the first since Imran Khan, which was also against India in 1983 in Faisalabad. Stokes is only the fourth man with a hundred and a five-for in the same Test for England. Ian Botham achieved this feat on five different occasions.
3 - Stokes became only the third player to complete the double of 7000 runs and 200 wickets in Test cricket. Garry Sobers (8032 runs and 235 wickets) and Jacques Kallis (13289 runs and 235 wickets) are the other two.
112 - Runs conceded by Jasprit Bumrah in England's first innings. It's the first time Bumrah has conceded 100 runs in a Test innings. The previous highest was 99 against Australia at MCG in 2024 while taking four wickets.
Bumrah was one of four India bowlers to go past three-figures in England's first innings - the 25th such instance but the first since the 2015 SCG Test against Australia.
4 - Dismissals by Dhruv Jurel in England's first innings - two catches and two stumpings. Only three others have claimed four dismissals as a substitute in a Test innings - Younis Khan against Bangladesh in 2001 did it as a fielder, while Wriddhiman Saha and Ollie Pope did so as wicketkeepers, both against Australia at SCG, in 2021 and 2022, respectively.
311 - First-innings lead for England at Old Trafford. Only twice have India conceded bigger leads despite topping 300 batting first - 415 against Sri Lanka in 1997 after scoring 537 for 8, and 334 also against Sri Lanka in 2009 after scoring 426.
2 - Instances of India losing multiple wickets in the first over of a men's Test innings since 1998. Chris Woakes dismissed Yashasvi Jaiswal and B Sai Sudharsan on Saturday, while Trent Boult got Shikhar Dhawan and Cheteshwar Pujara in Auckland in 2014.
Sampath Bandarupalli is a statistician at ESPNcricinfo