Root surpasses Ponting to become the second-highest run-getter in Tests

Root resumed his innings on 11 on the third morning and overtook Rahul Dravid when he reached 30 with a dab to deep third. He went past Jacques Kallis off his very next ball with a single through cover, and surpassed Ricky Ponting when he steered Anshul Kamboj to deep point for a single to reach 120.

Root smiled sheepishly as the crowd gave him a standing ovation for his achievement, while India's captain Shubman Gill also applauded him. Ponting was at Emirates Old Trafford commentating for Sky Sports to witness Root overtake him, and paid tribute to Root's hunger for runs.

"Congratulations, Joe Root. Magnificent," Ponting said. "Second on the table, 120 not out. This crowd at the ground, this very knowledgeable crowd here at Old Trafford, stands as one… Just the one more to go now. About 2,500 runs behind [Tendulkar], but the way that his career has gone over the last four or five years, there's absolutely no reason why not."

Ponting added: "He's been a wonderful player through those 157 Test matches. He's been such a consistent player, hasn't he? You don't really remember a long period of time where he's had a lean run.

The moment.



And he's not done yet... pic.twitter.com/retSKGgBsV — England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 25, 2025

"These last four or five years, it seems like every time he gets a start and gets to 50, it seems like he's pushing on and making a hundred - and not just a hundred, making big hundreds, which is also the sign of a great player."