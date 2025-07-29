Switch Hit: Handbags and mad lads
India kept the series alive with a heroic draw at Old Trafford. Alan Gardner hears from Sid Monga and Vish Ehantharajah about a fractious finish and what to expect at The Oval
India fought their way to a valiant draw at Old Trafford, although most of the headlines revolved around England's frustration at not being able to call the Test off early as Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar batted on to centuries. On this week's Switch, Alan Gardner was joined by Sid Monga and Vish Ehantharajah to look back on the fourth Test. Among the topics discussed were England's petty reaction, the character shown by India, significant milestones for Joe Root and Ben Stokes, and how the two teams are shaping up ahead of the final Test of a gruelling series.