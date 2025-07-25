Record-breaking Root arms England with control of Manchester Test

England 544 for 7 (Root 150, Stokes 77*, Washington 2-57, Jadeja 2-117) lead India 358 by 186 runs

At Old Trafford, a sellout crowd hung on every tuck, flick, dab and drive as England's greatest batter confirmed, statistically, he was the second greatest of all time . Illuminated by Manchester's generous Friday sun, Root moved past the greats Rahul Dravid, Jacques Kallis and Ricky Ponting to sidle up next to Sachin Tendulkar. And though Tendulkar still commands an imposing lead at the summit, England's own little master is coming for him.

It will take time. Certainly longer than it took to knock off three legends in one go. Upon moving to 31, Root snuck past Dravid (13,288) and Jacques Kallis (13,289), bumping the latter off the podium to join Tendulkar and Ponting. And, four minutes before the end of the second session, he walked down to open the face for a single down to third to move to 120, knocking Ponting (13,378) down a peg. The legendary Australian sung Root's praises on Sky Sports upon being usurped.

The moment Ricky Ponting called Joe Root eclipsing his Test match runs tally in the Old Trafford commentary box! pic.twitter.com/u4NPNsD8m1 — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) July 25, 2025

Root did little more than raise a thumb to his skipper, Ben Stokes , with whom he shared a 142-run stand before Stokes was forced to retire hurt for the first time in his Test career, on 66.

It was here at Old Trafford that Stokes was carried off during the Hundred, suffering the first of two hamstring tears in six months. This, though, was just cramp in his left leg, shaken off 13.1 overs later to return to see out the day. Stokes wanted to embrace Root when he moved to 13,379 runs, as they had done for the century, after Root tickled his 178th delivery around the corner for his 12th boundary. Instead, turned down by the thumb, he applauded from his end.

Root's hundred, by the way, was also noteworthy on the all-time charts , going level-fourth with Kumar Sangakkara on 38. It was also Root's 12th century against India, the most by any player, now ahead of Steven Smith. And as if that was not enough, he became the first player to reach a 1000 Test runs at this venue.

Root would make it to 150, his 16th time to that score - another one over Ponting - before being stumped off Ravindra Jadeja. It was the third of four dismissals affected by Dhruv Jurel , the stand-in wicketkeeper in Rishabh Pant's absence, and the only man on the field in Indian whites who could claim to have had a decent day.

Joe Root and Ollie Pope looked immovable in the morning session • Getty Images

Much of that was on Root, who had taken England to a 141-run lead by the time he had finished, more than flipping the deficit of 133 that existed on Friday morning. Both he and Ollie Pope ticked through a wicketless first session, with Pope registering his 25th 50-plus score before Root punched the card for his 104th from 99 deliveries.

Their stand of 144 was their sixth century partnership, putting them ahead of any other pairing under Stokes' tenure. They ran brilliantly throughout, toying with the outfield, with just one moment of real alarm when Root was on 22.

With Root reeling from a Mohammed Siraj delivery that leapt off a length, Pope charged down while calling his partner through, forcing Root to head to the bowler's end. Jadeja's throw from point was off target, but both he and Siraj were furious that neither mid-off nor mid-on had taken the initiative to come up to the stumps. The single brought up the fifty-run stand for the third wicket.

Pope might have also been dismissed before his final score of 71, though his edge on 48 off Anshul Kamboj was as tough a chance as they come for Jurel, standing up to the stumps to keep the batter in his crease. Just when it looked like he might register two hundreds in a series for the first time after bagging one at Headingley, he edged his first ball after lunch through to KL Rahul at first slip. A repeat of his error at Lord's, when a patient first-innings 44 was given away with the first ball after tea.

Washington Sundar picked up two quick wickets after being introduced late • Getty Images

Washington Sundar was the man with the breakthrough - the first of the day - and he followed it up four overs later with Harry Brook for 3. A hint of drift forced the right-hander into a defensive block that ended up on the wrong line. Jurel had the bails off in a flash and Brook was stumped for the first time in Test cricket.

It was peculiar that India captain Shubman Gill had not turned to his offspinner earlier than the 69th over of the innings, which came 22 into the morning session. Washington's 4 for 22 in the third Test had given them a short in the arm. The energy in the field upon his double strike here felt too little too late.

Jolted but only trailing by nine, England did not look back. Stokes walked out to join Root and, five wickets already in his back pocket from India's first innings, looked at ease before cramp set in.

A relatively subdued half-century - just three boundaries, taking 97 deliveries, and his first since last November - took him to an exclusive club of his own. He is now one of three England captains to notch a five-for alongside at least a fifty in a Test.

It was during the 108th over, reverse-sweeping Washington that Stokes started to feel discomfort in his left calf. Seven overs later, his running had become so laboured that England physiotherapist Ben Davies came out to investigate. Stokes would last just one more over before deciding to momentarily call it quits, limping off and up the stairs to the home dressing room, as Jamie Smith replaced him.

Jasprit Bumrah took his first wicket of the Test in his 24th over • Getty Images

Naturally, there were fears of something serious, as Stokes' previous issues of a dodgy left knee and two right hamstring tears came to the forefront of people's minds. And the fact that his 129 overs so far are the most he has bowled in a single series.

But shortly after 6pm, after Smith had become Jasprit Bumrah 's first wicket of the innings and 50th in England, and Chris Woakes had been bowled by one that kept low from Siraj, out walked Stokes. The ovation was akin to a hero's return, joining Liam Dawson, who was batting in Tests for the first time since 2017. Stokes rests on 77, his highest score in ten innings.

Both lasted through to stumps, even though Bumrah and Siraj tried to unsettle them late in the day with some short stuff. India's premier quicks looked spent as they walked off, themselves struggling with injuries throughout the day.

Bumrah only managed one over with the second new ball - taken in the 91st over - before leaving the field. Siraj then limped off before tea and showed his typical guts to return late in the day and take the last of the five wickets India managed in 89 overs. Bumrah had rolled his ankle going down the stairs while Siraj rolled his foot in one of the footholes, India's bowling coach Morne Morkel would reveal later.