Drawn out, but never dull - India's Old Trafford escape rekindles the art of Test survival

On Sunday, Gambhir was India's head coach when they drew the Old Trafford Test after starting the third innings trailing by 311 runs.

These three, incidentally, are the highest-ever first-innings deficits that India have defied to save Test matches while batting third. They batted out an astonishing 180 overs in Napier, 129 in Ahmedabad, and 143 in Manchester.

For a generation that rarely witnesses the fighting draw, Old Trafford was a reminder of the spectacle it can be, of the technical skill and physical and mental endurance required to pull one off, and of the subplots that go into one's making.

Take the passage of play just before England took the second new ball, when Shubman Gill farmed the strike while facing Liam Dawson even though he had a recognised batter at the other end. It took millions of years of evolution, and the quirks of cricket's geometry, for this moment to come about.

Because humanity is predominantly right-handed, and because bowling happens at both ends but bowlers are allowed to choose the side of the wicket they operate from, the most scuffed-up areas on a Test-match pitch are invariably outside the left-hand batter's off stump. Through the entirety of the 188-run partnership between the right-right pair of Gill and KL Rahul , Dawson had induced just seven false shots in 26 overs. When the left-handed Washington Sundar batted alongside Gill, Dawson, now able to make use of those scuffed-up patches, induced seven false shots in just five overs. Gill shielding Washington from the left-arm spinner was one of many smart moves India made as they battled their way to safety.

Test cricket is vast enough to have space for such a passage of play even when a team is chasing a win; it's just a lot likelier to happen during a struggle for survival, when runs are incidental.

KL Rahul managed low bounce well at Old Trafford • Getty Images

And when runs become incidental, viewers can immerse themselves in the mechanics and rhythms of skillful defensive batting. At times during his 90 in that third innings, Rahul seemed to be batting in a trancelike state that allowed him to watch the ball in slow motion - so inevitable did it look when he kept out the shin-high shooter that always seemed to be around the corner.

It almost took until Rahul failed to keep one out, on 90, for the treachery of this low bounce to become clear. There had been something of Mark Waugh's slip catching in Rahul's defiance of Old Trafford's uneven bounce, a way of making the extraordinary look effortless, bat coming down straight and unhurried, with none of the imprecise jabbing you might expect against balls behaving entirely contrary to muscle memory.

For all that, this was an exceedingly flat pitch, its slowness taking away much of the sting of its occasional misbehaviour. Through the course of the third innings, India's batters managed a control percentage of 87.8. In comparison, India had gone at 87.0 when they saved the 2009 Ahmedabad Test.

The draw at Old Trafford was the fifth across 83 Tests in the last two years • Getty Images

Wisden dismissed most of the contest as " Returning to the aftermath of that match is an instructive exercise.dismissed most of the contest as " nothing short of a snooze-fest ". Harbhajan Singh, who bowled 48.4 overs before Sri Lanka declared at 760 for 7, suggested that pitches like Ahmedabad's would " finish all the bowlers " and were "not fit for any kind of cricket".

If Old Trafford, a contest not dissimilar to that 2009 snoozefest, has left most of us with a warm and fuzzy feeling, it's because of two things. There is, first of all, the tendency of the human brain to process events by turning them into stories. India lost the same number of wickets in both match-saving innings, but where they lost them after partnerships of 81, 88, 40 and 66 in Ahmedabad, they were 0 for 2 at Old Trafford and lost 2 for 34 after a 188-run third-wicket stand.

Given the near-identical control percentages achieved over both innings, the vagaries of probability may have played a significant role in bringing about dissimilar fall-of-wicket patterns. There's nothing better than an unpredictable twist, and nothing worse than a repetitive tale. And the story of Old Trafford also included the fact that the team that overcame adversity was a young visiting team striving to stay alive in the series, and the fact that one of their batters was nursing an injury that would have severely compromised his movements had he needed to bat.

Ravindra Jadeja refused Ben Stokes' offer for a draw after the 138th over • Ben Radford/AllSport UK Ltd

Viewers, then, were perfectly placed to appreciate the best things about the draw, and downplay aspects of it that may have worried them at other times. The fact, for instance, that this was the fifth draw in as many first-class matches at Old Trafford this year. Or the idea that England's bowlers may have looked as knackered as they did because they were playing their fourth Test of a series played on unforgivingly flat pitches - that both Headingley and Edgbaston produced decisive results may have been because they were played earlier in the series, by fresher players, with one team batting in a high-risk, high-reward way that shortened their innings. Or that India's lacklustre display with the ball may have had something to do with selection that prioritised runs over wickets.

All those things may have come into greater focus had Old Trafford been another draw in an era of drawn Tests. We aren't in 2009, though, and we're the better for it. The rarer draws are, the more captivating they become.