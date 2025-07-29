Matches (13)
Feature

Rock and Roll it podcast: India's heist and England's bitterness

The series is tantalisingly poised after the much talked about Old Trafford Test. The podcast crew looks back and then looks ahead

Ben Stokes and Ravindra Jadeja finally shake hands, England vs India, 4th Test, Manchester, 5th day, July 27, 2025

Who doesn't want to shake hands with Ben Stokes? Ummm...Ravindra Jadeja  •  AFP/Getty Images

Does Ben Stokes know what satisfies Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar? Are India better placed - physically - compared to England for the fifth Test? Will Jasprit Bumrah play, should Shardul Thakur be replaced, is it finally time for Kuldeep Yadav? Sidharth Monga and Karthik Krishnaswamy join Dustin Silgardo to talk about the much talked about Old Trafford Test in the latest edition of the Rock and Roll It podcast. Listen in:
