Rock and Roll it podcast: India's heist and England's bitterness
The series is tantalisingly poised after the much talked about Old Trafford Test. The podcast crew looks back and then looks ahead
Does Ben Stokes know what satisfies Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar? Are India better placed - physically - compared to England for the fifth Test? Will Jasprit Bumrah play, should Shardul Thakur be replaced, is it finally time for Kuldeep Yadav? Sidharth Monga and Karthik Krishnaswamy join Dustin Silgardo to talk about the much talked about Old Trafford Test in the latest edition of the Rock and Roll It podcast. Listen in: