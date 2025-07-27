'Jadeja and Washington deserved a century' - Gill on the dramatic end

Jadeja was unbeaten on 89 and Sundar 80 at the start of the mandatory overs with India on 386 for 4, when Stokes offered to shake hands. India, however, decided to bat on. "It was up to the boys," Gill said when asked whose decision it was to stay on. "I thought they both batted brilliantly, both were in their 90s. We thought they deserved a century there."

The game was called off as soon as both batters brought up their hundreds. This was Jadeja's second in England and Washington's first; the pair put on an unbroken 203-run stand for the fifth wicket to secure a draw.

"Very pleased with the batting effort," Gill said. "The past couple of days, we've been put under a lot of pressure. The way we responded after losing two early wickets, it's never easy but it was a very brave effort."

India head coach Gautam Gambhir also agreed with Gill. "If they want to play that way, it's up to them. I've got nothing more to say," he said after the match. "Both those guys deserved a hundred, and thankfully, they got it."

England captain Ben Stokes , meanwhile, said that given the quick turnaround, he did not want to risk any of his frontline bowlers getting injured as the reason behind offering to shake hands once the mandatory last hour began.

"We were willing to take it as far as we possibly could and throw everything at them that we did, but it got to that point where there was obviously only one result left on the table and I wasn't going to be risking any of my frontline bowlers in a situation like that, especially when we've got a quick turnaround," Stokes told BBC. "The only other person who actually has any bowling workload in them is Harry Brook.

"He does actually work on that kind of stuff, but I did have to say to him, please don't do anything stupid. We've been out in the field for 200-and-whatever overs, we've got a quick turnaround, so just do what needs to be done.

"I said don't do anything daft: don't pull a side, don't pull a hamstring. We knew what was going on there."

Shubman Gill celebrates his fourth century of the series • AFP/Getty Images

India resumed the final day on 174 for 2, still trailing England by 137 runs, with KL Rahul and Gill having got together in the first over on day four with the score reading 0 for 2. Gill said the plan was "about taking the wicket out of the equation."

"Day five wicket, something keeps happening, every ball is an event," he said. "We wanted to play ball by ball, take the game as deep as possible. That's what we spoke about."

On asked about his learnings as a Test captain four games in, Gill said, he'd learned "a lot of things."

"Every match going up until the last session of the last day ... so many learnings," he said. "Each Test match teaches you something different, four matches as a group has also taught a lot. Hopefully, we can draw the series if we win the next match."

Gill hit 103 on the fifth day, his fourth century on tour. This made him just the third batter after Don Bradman and Sunil Gavaskar to rack up as many centuries in a Test series in England. Gill, however, downplayed the achievement.

"Honestly, it doesn't matter how many runs you've scored in the past", he said. "Every time I walk in wearing the whites, representing the country, there are jitters. That's what tells me how much I care about this game. I want to play the best I can, I want to enjoy batting as much as I can."

Looking back at the result, Gill was pleased at the way India were able to overcome a batting setback in the first innings. The 358 they made after being put into bat isn't something the India captain felt was adequate.