England hope 'stiff and sore' Stokes can bowl on fifth day at Old Trafford

Rahul and Gill added an unbroken 174 for the third wicket in 62.1 overs as India recovered from a nightmare start to bat through two full sessions unscathed. Barring one drop at backward point by Liam Dawson off Brydon Carse, England's seamers struggled to create chances once the ball went soft and missed Stokes' ability to break the game open.

Stokes prepared to face India with a gruelling rehabilitation programme following hamstring surgery in January and has bowled 129 overs in the series so far, his personal record for a Test series. He retired hurt on the third day after suffering cramp in his left leg but returned later in the evening, going on to score his first Test century in more than two years on the fourth day.

"He's a bit stiff and sore," Marcus Trescothick , England's assistant coach, said when asked if Stokes would bowl on Sunday. "He's had quite a big workload in the last few weeks, and then batting in the first innings, he was getting quite a bit of cramp. We are hoping that with another night's rest and a bit more physio work overnight, he'll be back and doing a bit tomorrow."

Stokes was seen clutching his hamstring while chasing a ball in the outfield, but Trescothick played down the concern. "It's just a build-up," he said. "It's just such a heavy workload, from where he's been to what he's doing. It's just trying to monitor it, and obviously the cramp that he was getting yesterday, you have that little bit of worry… We'll see what he's like tomorrow."

After managing his workload carefully across the first two-and-a-half Tests, Stokes bowled 19.2 overs on the final day of their win at Lord's last week and said he spent "four days in bed" recovering. He bowled another 24 overs across the first two days in Manchester, taking 5 for 72, but appears to have struggled to recover from such a high volume of overs.

Trescothick suggested that England had never planned to bowl Stokes on the fourth afternoon in the belief that his body would benefit from a break, and said that he had gone out to field despite his stiffness to ensure that he is allowed to bowl on the fifth day. "If he was off the field [today], then he wouldn't be able to come back and bowl tomorrow," he explained.

Stokes will skip the Hundred next month and has not played a white-ball international for nearly two years, meaning that he may not play competitively between the end of the fifth Test at The Oval next week and the start of the Ashes in November.

Michael Vaughan, the ex-England captain, said on the BBC's Test Match Special that England's hopes in Australia would rest on Stokes' fitness. "We saw today how much he is missed," he said. "My fingers are crossed that we don't have a moment before the Ashes or in that first Test in Perth."