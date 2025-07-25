England play down workload concerns after Stokes retires hurt with cramp

England played down concerns over Ben Stokes ' workload after he was forced to retire hurt for the first time in his international career in Manchester due to cramp in his left leg. Ollie Pope , Stokes' vice-captain, said that the issue was the result of "the amount he's pushed his body" during this series but insisted that he would be fit to bowl on Saturday.

Stokes had scored 66, his highest score of the series, when he retired hurt on Friday evening, as England built a substantial first-innings lead over India . He returned after the fall of three further wickets, reaching 77 not out overnight, but appeared to be in some discomfort while running between the wickets.

While Stokes was fit enough to resume his innings, the fact that he retired hurt will sound alarm bells, particularly after a heavy bowling workload. Stokes dedicated five months to his rehabilitation from surgery on his left hamstring this year and has bowled 129 overs against India, the most that he has bowled in a Test series.

"I think he's okay," Pope said. "He's just cramping down his leg, and it managed to spread to his whole leg. It's probably just a build-up of the amount he's pushed his body over the last four or five weeks. He's obviously pushed himself to some serious limits so far, and that was probably just a build-up of it. I think he will be good to go tomorrow, I'm sure, with bat and ball."

Ben Stokes retired hurt on 66 before coming back at the fall of the seventh wicket • Getty Images

Pope has previously said that he considers helping Stokes to manage his workload to be one of his responsibilities as vice-captain but conceded: "That doesn't always go my way." He said: "Everyone knows what a competitor he is, and the lengths he's prepared to push his body to get the job in hand done… There's times where you can't take the ball off him."

Stokes clutched the back of his left leg while playing a reverse-sweep off Washington Sundar during the evening session, and suffered cramp while taking a single off Mohammed Siraj. He briefly consulted England's physio before batting on, but retired hurt at the end of the following over, grimacing as he walked off the field.

Stokes became the second player to retire hurt during the fourth Test, after Rishabh Pant was forced off with a foot injury on the first day. Pant later returned to the crease on the second day to score a further 17 runs but was unable to keep wicket and is unlikely to feature in the fifth Test at The Oval next week.