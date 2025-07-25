Stats - Root second only to Tendulkar for most Test runs
He surpassed Rahul Dravid, Jacques Kallis and Ricky Ponting during his knock against India in the fourth Test
13,409 Runs scored by Joe Root in Test cricket. Only Sachin Tendulkar (15,921) has scored more in this format. Root moved up three places during his century against India in the fourth Test at Old Trafford. He surpassed Rahul Dravid (13,288), Jacques Kallis (13,289) and Ricky Ponting (13,378).
38 Hundreds for Root in Test cricket. Only three batters - Tendulkar (51), Kallis (45) and Ponting (41) - have more in Test cricket, while Kumar Sangakkara also has 38.
Root now has 104 fifty-plus scores in Tests, surpassing Ponting and Kallis' tally of 103. Again, only Tendulkar, with 119, have more.
12 Test hundreds for Root against India, the most by any batter, going ahead of Steven Smith's 11. Only Don Bradman (19 against England) and Sunil Gavaskar (13 against West Indies) have more Test hundreds against a particular opponent.
Nine of Root's 12 hundreds against India have come in England, the most by any batter against an opponent at home, going past Bradman's eight against England.
23 Test hundreds for Root in England, the joint-most for any batter in a country. Ponting in Australia, Kallis in South Africa and Mahela Jayawardene in Sri Lanka also have 23 each.
Root has scored 7195 runs in Tests in England, the third-most by any batter in a country, behind only Ponting (7578 in Australia) and Tendulkar (7216 in India).
1128 Test runs scored by Root at Old Trafford. He is the first batter to aggregate 1000 Test runs at this venue. Old Trafford is the second venue where Root has scored 1000-plus Test runs; he has 2166 at Lord's.
588 Runs Root scored in Tests against Ravindra Jadeja so far, across 37 innings for nine dismissals. These are the most runs any batter scored in Test cricket against a bowler. He went past Steven Smith, who has 577 runs against Stuart Broad across 49 innings and was dismissed 11 times.
Sampath Bandarupalli is a statistician at ESPNcricinfo