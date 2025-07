Down but not out: India's greatest Test escapes of the 21st century

Three wickets needed for Australia, a wearing SCG pitch, the light fading, and India trying to cling on for a draw - it could have been the 2007-08 finish at the same venue all over again. But Ajinkya Rahane and Bhuvneshwar Kumar held their nerve. India's chances of saving the Test seemed gone when they lost their sixth wicket with 20 overs to be bowled, but Rahane showed his mettle by soaking up 88 balls for 38 not out.