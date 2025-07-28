Down but not out: India's greatest Test escapes of the 21st century

Asked to follow-on with a 314-run deficit, and with six-and-a-half sessions of play left, India were cornered. But Gautam Gambhir dug in with a marathon 137 off 436 balls across 643 minutes. Dravid and Tendulkar chipped in with solid fifties, while Laxman stood firm with an unbeaten 124. India batted out 180 overs - their longest second-innings batting effort this century.