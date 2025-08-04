Six-run thriller - India clinch their narrowest win in Tests
Stats highlights from India's thrilling victory against England at The Oval
Mohammed Siraj was named Player of the Match • Associated Press
Siraj the star as India level series with epic six-run victory
The agony, the ecstasy: 56 minutes of Test cricket at its most glorious
Brook regret after dismissal triggers England's Oval collapse
How Woakes defied injury to front up in England's hour of need
Siraj: 'This morning I told myself I would change the game'
Sampath Bandarupalli is a statistician at ESPNcricinfo