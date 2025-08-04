Matches (2)
RESULT
5th Test, The Oval, July 31 - August 04, 2025, India tour of England
India FlagIndia
224 & 396
England FlagEngland
(T:374) 247 & 367

India won by 6 runs

Player Of The Match
4/86 & 5/104
mohammed-siraj
Player Of The Series
481 runs
harry-brook
Report

Siraj the star as India level series with epic six-run victory

India sealed their closest-ever Test win in terms of runs as Siraj picked up a five-for

Andrew Miller
Andrew Miller
04-Aug-2025 • 26 mins ago
Mohammed Siraj soaks it in after claiming the final wicket, England vs India, 5th Test, 5th day, The Oval, August 4, 2025

Mohammed Siraj soaks it in after claiming the final wicket  •  Getty Images

India 224 (Nair 57, Atkinson 5-33) and 396 (Jaiswal 118, Tongue 5-125) beat England 247 (Crawley 64, Brook 53, Prasidh 4-62, Siraj 4-84) and 367 (Brook 111, Root 105, Duckett 54, Prasidh 4-126, Siraj 5-104) by six runs
A dank grey morning in South London, a packed crowd at the Kia Oval, and 53 of the most extraordinary deliveries in Test-match history … all of which culminated in the inevitable, indefatigable redemption of Mohammed Siraj, whose gut-busting five-wicket haul trumped a very different, but every bit as heroic, intercession from England's incapacitated Chris Woakes, in one of the greatest climaxes in all of Test history.
Twenty years ago, on this very day, the legendary Edgbaston Ashes Test of 2005 got underway, but even that match's breathless two-run finish paled compared to the agonising drama that spanned a solitary hour of play of this, the 25th and final day of another all-timer of a Test series. By the end of it all, India had landed their closest victory in Test history, by six runs. Their players were doing a lap of honour in front of a sea of their jubilant fans, grins beaming out from their battle-weary bodies, safe in the knowledge that they had earned every drop of the acclaim.
This final act had been forced upon the series by the chaotic thunderstorm that had ended the fourth day early … arguably to England's benefit in that moment, given the hot vein of form that Siraj had located to drag the contest, kicking and screaming back in India's direction after Harry Brook and Joe Root had, at one stage, threatened to rampage to a victory target of 373.
With one last burst of Lee Fortis' heavy roller before play, and with the potential for Siraj and his crucial sidekick Prasidh Krishna to resume with an adrenaline hangover, England were arguably favourites when play resumed, with 35 runs needed and three (and a half) wickets in hand. When Jamie Overton duly cracked two fours from Krishna's first two balls of the day - the latter, admittedly, very streakily past his leg stump - that equation was in danger of being settled in a matter of minutes.
Siraj, however, was not letting this one slip. Of all the extraordinary moments in the course of five breathless Tests, nothing threatened to have a more lasting legacy than his own crestfallen face-palm at deep fine leg on the fourth afternoon, in the moment that he stepped on the boundary rope to turn a regulation top-edge from Brook into a momentum-shifting six.
Coupled with his cruel luck with the bat in a similarly tense finale at Lord's, that was a moment that drew Siraj's heart ever more fervently onto his sleeve. It had been his mission to make amends every step of the way of his exhausting 30.1-over effort, and the deliverance would prove to be exquisite. The winning moment came with a pinpoint yorker to uproot Gus Atkinson's off stump, as he swung lustily once more - knowing that Woakes could not be asked to do more than just be there - but that hardly scratched the surface of the drama he ignited.
More to follow…
Mohammed SirajIndiaEnglandEngland vs IndiaICC World Test ChampionshipIndia tour of England

Andrew Miller is UK editor of ESPNcricinfo. @miller_cricket

Siraj: 'When I woke up this morning, I told myself I would change the game'

"I opened Google, downloaded a 'believe' image and put that as my phone wallpaper"

Gill: India were 'pretty confident' of levelling the series on final morning

Siraj took three of the last four wickets on the fifth morning to seal an epic win at The Oval

Rahul: This series 'will rank right at the top' for India

KL Rahul ranks the 2-2 draw in England as among India's best achievements in Test cricket

England Innings
Player NameRB
Z Crawley
bowled1436
BM Duckett
caught5483
OJ Pope
lbw2734
JE Root
caught105152
HC Brook
caught11198
JG Bethell
bowled531
JL Smith
caught220
J Overton
lbw917
AAP Atkinson
bowled1729
JC Tongue
bowled012
CR Woakes
not out00
Extras(b 2, lb 9, nb 1, w 11)
Total367(10 wkts; 85.1 ovs)
<1 / 3>

ICC World Test Championship

TeamMWLDPTPCT
AUS330036100.00
SL21011666.67
IND52212846.67
ENG52212643.33
BAN2011416.67
WI303000.00
NZ------
PAK------
SA------
Full Table