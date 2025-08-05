Matches (14)
Rock & Roll It podcast: All about Oval, 2-2 and India's next gen

Sidharth Monga, Karthik Krishnaswamy and Dustin Silgardo look back on a riveting Test series

ESPNcricinfo staff
05-Aug-2025 • 14 hrs ago
India fast bowlers Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna celebrate the win, England vs India, 5th Test, 5th day, The Oval, August 4, 2025

India fast bowlers Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna celebrate the win  •  Associated Press

An extraordinary series met an extraordinary finish, as India levelled the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2-2 with a thrilling six-run win over England at The Oval. Sidharth Monga, Karthik Krishnaswamy and Dustin Silgardo look back on a riveting Test match summer, celebrate the sensational shift put in by Mohammed Siraj, and dissect what to make of the first assignment for India's new generation of Test cricket in the latest edition of the Rock & Roll It podcast. Listen in.
