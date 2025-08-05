Rock & Roll It podcast: All about Oval, 2-2 and India's next gen
Sidharth Monga, Karthik Krishnaswamy and Dustin Silgardo look back on a riveting Test series
An extraordinary series met an extraordinary finish, as India levelled the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2-2 with a thrilling six-run win over England at The Oval. Sidharth Monga, Karthik Krishnaswamy and Dustin Silgardo look back on a riveting Test match summer, celebrate the sensational shift put in by Mohammed Siraj, and dissect what to make of the first assignment for India's new generation of Test cricket in the latest edition of the Rock & Roll It podcast. Listen in.