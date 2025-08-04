Root: Heavy roller on day five could be an 'advantage' for England

"I'd like think we have got what we need to get across the line tomorrow," Root said after the day's play on Sunday, having made a match-turning century, his third in the series where he is the second-highest run-maker. "It's been one hell of a series, one hell of a journey and the confidence in our dressing room, clearly we feel we have got the players to get us across the line. But it's just been one of those sort of five matches in six weeks where it's swung both ways the whole time. And we are in for a great day tomorrow."

An hour into the final session, the light worsened, and the umpires duly stopped play. It wasn't just the Indians - who had struck twice after the tea break - who were disappointed, but the fans as well. Their spirits were dampened further by rain, forcing the umpires to call off play about an hour before the cut-off time. The Oval booed the decision, but both Root and India's assistant coach Morne Morkel had no qualms about play being aborted.

"There's pros and cons to both really," Root said about the poor light which disrupted the drama-filled phase post tea, when Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna built pressure from both ends in unison, attacking the wickets and forcing batters to defend hard without giving any scoring opportunities. "Guys have bowled a lot, there's overs in their legs. You get back out there and you get a couple of boundaries away and all of a sudden the game looks very different again. But then again you come back tomorrow, you get another (use of heavy) roller, (players) can rest up and it's a completely new opportunity. You just sit and wait and do what you're told. So from our point of view, you come back tomorrow and got an amazing spectacle to look forward to."

Morkel agreed with Root. "As we can see it's pretty wet out there now. It's going to take them a while to get the covers off. The ground staff has been incredible this whole sort of Test match with breaks and getting the surface ready to play. So end of the day that's out of our control."

England will get the opportunity to have the heavy roller first thing in the morning which, as was the case on Sunday morning, could prove beneficial in run-making with the moisture bedded down in the first half-hour. Morkel, though, wasn't concerned.

"Tomorrow we can just focus on doing a good warm-up and get the boys ready to hopefully get the ball in the right area and yeah, create a little bit of excitement again."