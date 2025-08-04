'He's all in' - Root says shoulder dislocation won't prevent Woakes from batting

Chris Woakes is available to bat on the final morning at The Oval despite a suspected shoulder dislocation. Woakes was initially ruled out of the remainder of the fifth Test against India after sustaining the injury while fielding on the first day, and had his left arm in a sling in the dressing room on Sunday, but is prepared to "put his body on the line" if England need him.

Woakes practiced batting one-handed in the indoor school on Sunday, and changed into his whites during the evening session, readying himself to bat at No. 11 if required. England need a further 35 runs to win with four wickets in hand to clinch a 3-1 series win on the fifth day, and Joe Root said that Woakes' willingness to bat showed his commitment to the cause.

"He's all-in, like the rest of us," Root, whose 105 set up England's run chase, said. "It's been that kind of series, where guys have had to put bodies on the line. Hopefully, it doesn't get to that. But he had some throwdowns in here [the indoor school] at one point, and he's ready if needed… He's desperate to do what it takes."

"I'm not sure," Root said. "I've not seen him practice yet. You might get a better indication tomorrow if he has some throwdowns in the morning."

England have not yet confirmed the specifics of Woakes' injury, and he will go for further scans after this match for a full diagnosis. But he is considered highly unlikely to play again this summer, and is already a major doubt for the first Ashes Test in Perth starting November 21, and potentially the rest of that series.

"Clearly, he's in a huge amount of pain having done what he's done," Root said. "It just shows, as we've seen from other guys in this series - [Rishabh] Pant batting with a broken foot , guys taking all sorts of blows here and there - but it means a huge amount to him.

"It just shows the character and the person that he's willing to put his body on the line like that for England, and hopefully - well, hopefully he doesn't have to, but if it does come to that - get us across the line and win us an incredible series."

Joe Root pays tribute to Graham Thorpe after his century • Getty Images

Root's century has taken England close enough to their target of 374 that Woakes may not be required, and he celebrated the milestone with a tribute to the late Graham Thorpe , his long-time mentor. Root wore one of Thorpe's trademark white headbands - which have been sold for charity this week - and pointed to the skies on reaching his hundred.

"It's been amazing that Surrey as a club, and the ECB, have recognised everything that he's done for English cricket as a player, as a coach, as a mentor, as a friend, to the dressing room, to the game of cricket," Root said of Thorpe. "That [celebration] was on behalf of our team, really, and everything that he's given and sacrificed for English cricket.

"It is just really great to see the amount of love that there is for him and for his family as well… He's someone that's impacted my career, personally, a huge amount. This week, the amount of love and support there's been for him and his family, and all the good that's come from it and the amount of money that's been raised [over £150,000] is amazing.