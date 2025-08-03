Matches (3)
Stats - Root overtakes Ponting, Kallis and Jayawardene for most tons at home

Stats highlights from the penultimate day of the Oval Test

Sampath Bandarupalli
03-Aug-2025 • 5 hrs ago
Joe Root celebrates his 39th Test century, England vs India, 5th Test, 4th Day, The Oval, August 3, 2025

Joe Root celebrates his 39th Test century  •  Getty Images

24 - Hundreds for Joe Root in Tests in England, the most by a batter in a single country. He goes past Ricky Ponting, Jacques Kallis and Mahela Jayawardene, who have 23 centuries each at home.
Root now has 39 tons in Test cricket, the fourth-most by a batter, behind Sachin Tendulkar (51), Kallis (45) and Ponting (41).
13 - Number of hundreds for Root in Tests against India. Only Don Bradman has more Test tons against an opponent - 19 against England, while Sunil Gavaskar also has 13 against West Indies.
50 - Innings Harry Brook has taken to record ten Test hundreds; the least for any batter in the last 70 years. Overall, only eight batters have taken fewer innings to score their tenth hundred in Tests.
13 - Fifty-plus scores for Root in the fourth innings of a Test match, the joint-most by any batter, alongside Shivnarine Chanderpaul, Graeme Smith and Chris Gayle. Root also now has four fourth-innings hundreds and is only behind Younis Khan and Kane Williamson, who have five each.
7 - Brook's 91-ball century in this fifth Test is the seventh-fastest in the fourth innings of a Test match. The two fastest fourth-innings hundreds have been by England players - Gilbert Jessop off 76 balls against Australia in 1902 and Jonny Bairstow off 77 balls against New Zealand in 2022.
21 - Number of individual hundreds by England and India batters in the five Tests, the joint-most for a Test series, alongside the five-match series between West Indies and Australia in 1955.
9 - Number of batters with 400-plus runs, the most for a Test series. The previous highest was eight during the Frank Worrell Trophy in 1975-76, and the 1993 Ashes.
19 - Century partnerships in this series are the joint-most for a Test series. The 1957-58 series between West Indies and Pakistan and The Wisden Trophy in 1967/68 also had 19 century stands.
The 195-run partnership between Root and Brook was the 85th century-stand in all Test cricket involving Root. Only Rahul Dravid (88) and Tendulkar (86) have been involved in more century stands, while Ponting was also part of 85.
100 - Total number of hundreds for England in Tests at The Oval. It is the second venue where England batters have a century of tons in Tests, after Lord's (141). Australia have three such venues - Melbourne (116), Adelaide (110) and Sydney (108).
Sampath Bandarupalli is a statistician at ESPNcricinfo

