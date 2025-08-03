Stats - Root overtakes Ponting, Kallis and Jayawardene for most tons at home

Joe Root, the Peter Pan of batting, has pulled ahead of Cook and Pietersen. Will he reel Tendulkar in?

Root: Heavy roller on day five could be an 'advantage' for England

The 195-run partnership between Root and Brook was the 85th century-stand in all Test cricket involving Root. Only Rahul Dravid (88) and Tendulkar (86) have been involved in more century stands, while Ponting was also part of 85.