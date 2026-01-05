Matches (7)
Sixers vs Heat, 24th Match at Coffs Harbour, BBL, Jan 05 2026 - Live Cricket Score

24th Match (N), Coffs Harbour, January 05, 2026, Big Bash League
Sydney Sixers FlagSydney Sixers

#5

Brisbane Heat FlagBrisbane Heat

#4

Today, 8:15 AM
45m
Points Table
Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
NRR
4
Brisbane HeatBrisbane Heat
63306-0.786
5
Sydney SixersSydney Sixers
523040.202
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 18:30
batters to watch(Recent stats)
JR Philippe
10 M • 229 Runs • 25.44 Avg • 142.23 SR
SPD Smith
3 M • 173 Runs • 173 Avg • 182.1 SR
MT Renshaw
10 M • 405 Runs • 45 Avg • 165.3 SR
M Bryant
10 M • 285 Runs • 40.71 Avg • 166.66 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
J Edwards
10 M • 15 Wkts • 7.53 Econ • 13.6 SR
BJ Dwarshuis
10 M • 9 Wkts • 9.91 Econ • 22 SR
XC Bartlett
10 M • 11 Wkts • 10.65 Econ • 21.81 SR
MP Kuhnemann
8 M • 9 Wkts • 8.98 Econ • 20.55 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
SS
BH
Player
Role
Moises Henriques (c)
Allrounder
Sean Abbott 
Bowling Allrounder
Babar Azam 
Batter
Jafer Chohan 
Bowler
Sam Curran 
Allrounder
Joel Davies 
Bowler
Ben Dwarshuis 
Bowler
Jack Edwards 
Allrounder
Harjas Singh 
Top order Batter
Daniel Hughes 
Opening Batter
Hayden Kerr 
Allrounder
Riley Kingsell 
-
Ben Manenti 
Bowler
Todd Murphy 
Bowler
Mitchell Perry 
Bowler
Josh Philippe 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Kane Richardson 
Bowler
Lachlan Shaw 
Middle order Batter
Jordan Silk 
Middle order Batter
Steven Smith 
Top order Batter
Mitchell Starc 
Bowler
Charlie Stobo 
Bowling Allrounder
Match details
International Sports Stadium, Coffs Harbour
Series
Season2025/26
Match days5 January 2026 - night (20-over match)
Umpires
Australia
Michael Graham-Smith
Australia
Sharad Patel
TV Umpire
Australia
Claire Polosak
Reserve Umpire
Australia
Mitchell Claydon
Match Referee
Australia
Kepler Wessels
Language
English
