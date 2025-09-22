Lynn commits to a full season with Adelaide Strikers in the BBL

The BBL's all-time leading run-scorer Chris Lynn is set to return for a 15th season in the competition after signing another one-year deal with Adelaide Strikers and is set to be available for the entire tournament.

Lynn, 35, has signed for a fourth season with Strikers fresh off a stunning finish to the T20 Blast season in the UK, where he smashed 108 not out from 51 balls, with 11 sixes, to help Hampshire win their semi-final against Northamptonshire

He was unable to repeat the dose in the final but Strikers are thrilled to re-sign him and have him as a key cog in a top order that will also feature Australia white-ball batter Matt Short , and potentially Test star Alex Carey at the end of the Ashes series, given Strikers' last four games fall after the fifth Ashes Test in Sydney is completed. Former Strikers captain Travis Head does not have a BBL contract this season after not playing a game while contracted last season but there is an outside chance he could be signed to Strikers under the BBL's marquee player rule.

Lynn is just 45 runs shy of becoming the first player in BBL history to reach 4000 career runs. "I'm really looking forward to getting back to Adelaide Oval and helping the team go deep into finals this year," he said. "We've got an exciting squad this season and I can't wait to see what we can produce when we take to the field."

Lynn has not played a full season with Strikers. His first two seasons were short-term contracts that allowed him to miss the latter stages of the BBL to play in the ILT20 in the UAE, while he suffered a hamstring injury last season after only managing seven games. The ILT20 has moved to early December and more overseas players are set to be available for the back-end of the BBL than in previous years when there has been a max exodus of talent late in the season.

Strikers coach Tim Paine was delighted to get Lynn back after making his re-signing a priority.

"We're thrilled to have Chris returning to the Strikers as we strive for a deep finals campaign," he said. "While his batting exploits speak for themselves, his experience and leadership are equally invaluable to our emerging players within the squad."

Strikers have already added younger talent in Jason Sangha and Mackenzie Harvey to their squad after losing Jake Weatherald to Hobart Hurricanes and Brendan Doggett to Melbourne Renegades.

