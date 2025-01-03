Matches (7)
Heat vs Sixers, 21st Match at Coffs Harbour,BBL 2024, Jan 03 2025 - Live Cricket Score

21st Match (N), Coffs Harbour, January 03, 2025, Big Bash League
Brisbane Heat FlagBrisbane Heat
Sydney Sixers FlagSydney Sixers
Recent Performance
Last five matches
batters to watch(Recent stats)
M Bryant
9 M • 232 Runs • 33.14 Avg • 155.7 SR
NA McSweeney
8 M • 209 Runs • 29.86 Avg • 112.36 SR
JM Vince
8 M • 303 Runs • 43.29 Avg • 138.35 SR
MC Henriques
10 M • 279 Runs • 46.5 Avg • 132.85 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
SH Johnson
8 M • 17 Wkts • 6.19 Econ • 11.29 SR
XC Bartlett
10 M • 16 Wkts • 7.64 Econ • 13.75 SR
BJ Dwarshuis
10 M • 20 Wkts • 7.46 Econ • 11.95 SR
SA Abbott
7 M • 9 Wkts • 8.93 Econ • 18 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
Match details
International Sports Stadium, Coffs Harbour
Series
Season2024/25
Hours of play (local time)18.05 start, First Session 18.05-19.35, Interval 19.35-19.55, Second Session 19.55-21.25
Match days3 January 2025 - night (20-over match)
Umpires
Australia
Ben Treloar
Australia
Troy Penman
TV Umpire
Australia
Greg Davidson
Reserve Umpire
Australia
Sharad Patel
Match Referee
Australia
Kent Hannam
Language
English
Big Bash League News

The duo helped Stars break a five-game BBL 2025 losing streak while also consigning Heat to a third-straight defeat

For Hurricanes, who were without usual captain Nathan Ellis, Nikhil Chaudhary was the top scorer, while Chris Jordan led a clinical bowling performance

Strikers recovered from 58 for 8 courtesy a Doggett-Boyce record BBL partnership but the total of 142 was chased down with 33 balls remaining

Following the defeat, Melbourne Renegades have slipped to third place on the table

It was a second successive loss this season for defending champions Heat, this one coming in front of 30,122 fans at the Gabba

Big Bash League

TeamMWLPTNRR
SS54180.228
PS53260.958
ST43160.361
HH4316-0.301
MR42240.984
BH5234-0.727
AS5142-0.558
MS6152-0.672
