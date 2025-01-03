Matches (7)
Heat vs Sixers, 21st Match at Coffs Harbour,BBL 2024, Jan 03 2025 - Live Cricket Score
21st Match (N), Coffs Harbour, January 03, 2025, Big Bash League
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Heat
W
W
L
L
L
Sixers
W
W
W
W
L
batters to watch(Recent stats)
BH9 M • 232 Runs • 33.14 Avg • 155.7 SR
8 M • 209 Runs • 29.86 Avg • 112.36 SR
SS8 M • 303 Runs • 43.29 Avg • 138.35 SR
10 M • 279 Runs • 46.5 Avg • 132.85 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
8 M • 17 Wkts • 6.19 Econ • 11.29 SR
10 M • 16 Wkts • 7.64 Econ • 13.75 SR
10 M • 20 Wkts • 7.46 Econ • 11.95 SR
SS7 M • 9 Wkts • 8.93 Econ • 18 SR
Squad
BH
SS
Player
Role
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Batter
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Batter
|Allrounder
|Opening Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper
|Bowler
|Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|-
|Bowler
Match details
|International Sports Stadium, Coffs Harbour
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Hours of play (local time)
|18.05 start, First Session 18.05-19.35, Interval 19.35-19.55, Second Session 19.55-21.25
|Match days
|3 January 2025 - night (20-over match)
|Umpires
|TV Umpire
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee
