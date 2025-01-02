Australia vs India, 5th Test at Sydney,AUS vs IND, Jan 03 2025 - Live Cricket Score
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Australia
W
L
W
D
W
India
L
W
L
D
L
batters to watch(Recent stats)
AUS10 M • 625 Runs • 36.76 Avg • 83.89 SR
AUS10 M • 566 Runs • 35.38 Avg • 48.54 SR
10 M • 795 Runs • 44.17 Avg • 62.69 SR
IND9 M • 576 Runs • 36 Avg • 73 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
AUS10 M • 47 Wkts • 3.14 Econ • 40.04 SR
AUS10 M • 37 Wkts • 2.94 Econ • 49.91 SR
IND9 M • 46 Wkts • 2.92 Econ • 33.17 SR
IND8 M • 31 Wkts • 3.29 Econ • 43.09 SR
Squad
AUS
IND
Player
Role
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Top order Batter
|Top order Batter
|Top order Batter
|Batter
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Allrounder
Match details
|Sydney Cricket Ground
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match number
|Test no. 2575
|Hours of play (local time)
|10.30 start, Lunch 12.30-13.10, Tea 15.10-15.30, Close 17.30
|Match days
|3,4,5,6,7 January 2025 - day (5-day match)
|Umpires
|TV Umpire
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee
Match Coverage
Mitchell Marsh dropped, Beau Webster to debut in Sydney
Marsh dropped after a lean series with bat and ball with Tasmanian allrounder Beau Webster named to make his debut
Virat Kohli gears up for the final reckoning of a tour defined by misjudgments
Can the new year bring us a glimpse of the old master?
'He'll push through' - Carey confident Starc won't let back issue keep him out of SCG Test
Starc showed signs of discomfort at the MCG, and went for scans on Wednesday, but he also spent time in the gym in the lead-up to the SCG Test