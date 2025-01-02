Matches (7)
Australia vs India, 5th Test at Sydney,AUS vs IND, Jan 03 2025 - Live Cricket Score

5th Test, Sydney, January 03 - 07, 2025, India tour of Australia
Australia FlagAustralia
India FlagIndia
Today
11:30 PM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 11:18
batters to watch(Recent stats)
TM Head
10 M • 625 Runs • 36.76 Avg • 83.89 SR
SPD Smith
10 M • 566 Runs • 35.38 Avg • 48.54 SR
YBK Jaiswal
10 M • 795 Runs • 44.17 Avg • 62.69 SR
RR Pant
9 M • 576 Runs • 36 Avg • 73 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
PJ Cummins
10 M • 47 Wkts • 3.14 Econ • 40.04 SR
NM Lyon
10 M • 37 Wkts • 2.94 Econ • 49.91 SR
JJ Bumrah
9 M • 46 Wkts • 2.92 Econ • 33.17 SR
RA Jadeja
8 M • 31 Wkts • 3.29 Econ • 43.09 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
AUS
IND
Player
Role
Pat Cummins (c)
Bowler
Steven Smith (vc)
Top order Batter
Sean Abbott 
Bowling Allrounder
Scott Boland 
Bowler
Alex Carey 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Travis Head 
Top order Batter
Usman Khawaja 
Top order Batter
Sam Konstas 
Top order Batter
Marnus Labuschagne 
Batter
Nathan Lyon 
Bowler
Mitchell Marsh 
Allrounder
Jhye Richardson 
Bowler
Mitchell Starc 
Bowler
Beau Webster 
Allrounder
Match details
Sydney Cricket Ground
Series
India tour of Australia
ICC World Test Championship
Season2024/25
Match numberTest no. 2575
Hours of play (local time)10.30 start, Lunch 12.30-13.10, Tea 15.10-15.30, Close 17.30
Match days3,4,5,6,7 January 2025 - day (5-day match)
Umpires
England
Michael Gough
Bangladesh
Sharfuddoula
TV Umpire
West Indies
Joel Wilson
Reserve Umpire
Australia
Sam Nogajski
Match Referee
Zimbabwe
Andy Pycroft
Language
English
ICC World Test Championship

TeamMWLDPTPCT
SA117318866.67
AUS16104211861.46
IND1897211452.78
NZ147708148.21
SL115606045.45
ENG221110111443.18
BAN124804531.25
PAK114704030.30
WI112723224.24
Full Table