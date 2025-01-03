Live report: Kohli survives close call after openers fall early

Live
Live report: Kohli survives close call after openers fall earlyBy Deivarayan Muthu
Lyon strikes at the stroke of lunch
Gill falls off what turns out to be the last ball before lunch on day one. He's given it away like Rahul had done earlier in the day.
Gill advances at Lyon only to nick him behind to slip, where Smith holds onto a sharp catch, for 20 off 64 balls. So, Gill fails to convert another good start. India slip to 57 for 3, with Australia establishing their command on the first morning at the SCG. The visitors could've been four down had Kohli not survived a close call first ball.
Webster: from offspin to pace
Webster starts with a no-ball but his tall release point could pose a threat to India's batters.
Webster bowled offspin before he switched to medium-pace with the help of former Tasmania coach Adam Griffith.
Here's a snippet or two from Gnasher's latest piece on Webster.
Just a few weeks before the world was shut down in early 2020, Webster had made a run-a-ball 187 against Western Australia. But it was a change of tack with his bowling during the Covid lockdowns that proved to be a major catalyst in his career. Having watch team-mate Jake Doran snag a wicket with his left-arm mediums in the aforementioned WA game, Webster decided to revive his pace bowling which had been shelved by back problems when he was younger.
"If we're going to do it, we're going to do it properly and start from scratch and get your action sorted," his coach Adam Griffith told him. It took a little while for pace bowling to bring dividends, but Webster has no doubt about the role it has played in his rise to the Australia side.
Kohli's tweaks his stance
Having tucked his bat tap away, Kohli has adopted a more side-on stance. He's batting on middle and off, which may aid him in his judgement of the off stump. He's prepared to leave those tempters in the channel.
Kohli has been dismissed six times in this BGT so far and all six of his dismissals in Australia have followed a pattern: nicking outside off. He is trying to remedy it in Sydney.
Drama in Sydney
Andrew McGlashan writes from the SCG: "Well, the Sydney Test has had its first moment of in-play controversy. There was a blade of grass between a not out call and one of the most remarkable slip catches you would see. And, of course, it involved Virat Kohli.
"Facing his first ball from Scott Boland, Kohli was squared up and edged low to Smith’s right at second slip. He dived and got fingers under the ball, then he was able to somehow flick it up and Marnus Labuschagne claimed the rebound.
"The Australians set off in wild celebrations – and the noise around the SCG was incredible – as the decision went to the third umpire. Replays showed Smith had got his fingers under ball, but a final frame or two but after much rocking, rolling and zooming, TV umpire Joel Wilson decided the final couple of frames had shown the ball touching the grass.
"Fair to say, we won’t have heard the last about this moment."
Simon Taufel speaks on Channel 7:
“I think you described it very well when you said that depending upon which side of the fence you sit on you could probably build a case for either decision to be given. Listening to Joel Wilson's language there, where he said the fingers were underneath the ball and then he's seen it roll on to the ground, by his own language he is telling us that he believes he's seeing that ball on the ground. So, there are two things that the TV umpire here is looking for. One is fingers underneath the ball. He was satisfied there. But then he believes through those pictures that he's clearly seen the ball on the ground. And here's the challenge, slowing it right down with slow-mo. Play it at real speed and it looks pretty good.
“I can certainly understand what the third umpire's done there. He believes he's seen the ball on the ground and called it way he's seen it. Normally the ICC protocol on fair catches is if you see the fingers underneath the ball, that's good to maintain a fair catch. But here’s the problem: the on-field umpire's no longer have the soft signal and make the decision, it's purely in the hands of the television umpire now.”
Boland has Jaiswal nicking off; Kohli survives
Boland strikes with his fourth ball, drawing an outside edge from Jaiswal. This is the perfectly pitched delivery from Boland. Starc was too full in his first over as he went hunting for swing. Cummins' lengths with the new ball were shorter. But Boland finds his groove right away - on a good length, starts outside leg, and seams away to square Jaiswal up and snag the outside edge, which is held by debutant Webster in the slips.
Boland almost goes bang bang. He finds Kohli's outside edge next ball. Smith dives across to his right at second slip and it seemed like he had got his fingers underneath the ball and somehow scooped it up to Labuschagne at gully. Replays and more specifically the final frame, however, suggest that the ball burst out of Smith's fingers and touched the ground before Labuschagne completed the catch.
Kohli tightens up and leaves the next delivery outside off.
Rahul gives it away
Rahul had showed good judgement outside off and absorbed some good balls, but has chipped a leg-stump half-volley to Konstas at square leg. He falls for 4 off 14 balls.
Starc felt some discomfort in the Melbourne Test - he has been battling a back issue - but has hit speeds north of 140kph in Sydney. He maintains those high speeds. Though there isn't much swing on offer, Starc and Cummins have been generating some steep bounce on an usual SCG pitch. Starc did correct his length, though, to get rid of Rahul.
Is Rohit done? Bumrah-led India bat first
Oh hello! It's Bumrah who walks out for the toss alongside Cummins.
Bumrah wins the toss and he elects to bat first on a grassy pitch under overcast conditions. Bold call. He says "our captain has opted to rest". Have we seen the last of Rohit in Test cricket? He will be 38 by the time India's next WTC cycle begins.
Prasidh Krishna, meanwhile, gets a game in place of the injured Akash Deep. This is Prasidh's first Test since the Cape Town Test in January 2024. "Our captain has shown leadership by opting to rest in this game," Bumrah adds. "That shows there's a lot of unity in this team."
Rahul has been listed to open alongside Jaiswal. Gill at No.3.
Australia: 1 Usman Khawaja, 2 Sam Konstas, 3 Marnus Labuschagne, 4 Steven Smith, 5 Travis Head, 6 Beau Webster, 7 Alex Carey (wk), 8 Pat Cummins (capt), 9 Mitchell Starc, 10 Nathan Lyon, 11 Scott Boland
India: 1 Yashasvi Jaiswal, 2 KL Rahul, 3 Shubman Gill, 4 Virat Kohli, 5 Rishabh Pant (wk), 6 Ravindra Jadeja, 7 Nitish Kumar Reddy, 8 Washington Sundar, 9 Jasprit Bumrah (capt), 10 Mohammed Siraj, 11 Prasidh Krishna
Webster receives his maiden Test cap...
...from Mark Waugh. What a moment for the 31-year-old allrounder from from the small town of Snug in south-east Tasmania. Australia have dropped Mitch Marsh to accommodate Webster in their team. Cummins gives Webster a bear hug and then Marsh greets him.
Webster has been the form allrounder in the Sheffield Shield in recent seasons. He was the highest scorer in the Shield last season with 938 runs at 58.62 and took 30 wickets at 29.30. Sir Garfield Sobers, in 1963-64, is the only other player in Shield history to score more than 900 runs and take more than 30 wickets in the same season.
Rohit in the spotlight
Al Muthu sends this dispatch from the SCG: Well Rohit’s at least made it to the ground. The India team bus swung by into the basement level entrance for the players dressing rooms at 9am and he was maybe the sixth or seventh man down, with a gleaming orange cup of coffee (might be the brightest thing in the ground given the grey day).
Bumrah’s made his entry. Went straight up to the pitch which is still currently cordoned off and taking some treatment with the heavy roller and did some spot bowling. Once he was happy with that he and Morne Morkel had a nice long look at the pitch. Then it’s off for a chat with Gautam Gambhir. They were pretty buddy-buddy at training too. Almost like captain and coach.
At 9.15am, Rohit walks out to the middle. Hands in his pockets. Gambhir comes over to meet him. And now he’s off to see the pitch. He crosses the cordon to go right onto the pitch and presses his hands down on it, on the short of a good-length area at both ends. Then he heads off for what looks like a think tank meeting. Him, Gambhir and Bumrah involved.
Rohit kicked a football around with Sarfaraz Khan and Rishabh Pant. Went into the huddle where he was conspicuously quiet. Gambhir and Kohli did the talking. And then at 9.40am, he stepped off the field and into the dressing room. Odds on him coming back in 20 minutes for the toss?
New Year, new questions for India
It's time for the finale in Sydney, with Australia leading the series 2-1. India's hopes of reaching the WTC final are out of their hands, but they can still retain the BGT if they win in Sydney. For Australia, a win at the SCG will seal their place in the final alongside SA.
India have had a chaotic build-up to the Sydney Test. There had been reports of friction inside the Indian side. Though Gambhir quashed those reports of dressing-room dressing down on the eve of the Test, he didn't confirm whether Rohit will play the Sydney Test...or not. Rohit has been struggling for form with the bat. He also admitted recently that he wasn't really at his best as captain as well.
Ashwin sprung a surprise when he announced his retirement midway through the BGT in Adelaide. If Rohit doesn't play in Sydney - he will be 38 when the next WTC cycle begins - is it the end for him as far as Test cricket is concerned? Will Bumrah take charge of the team at the SCG? Prasidh or Rana: who will replace Akash Deep in the XI? New Year, new questions for India.
