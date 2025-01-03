Live report: Kohli survives close call after openers fall early

Virat Kohli went fishing outside off once again • AFP/Getty Images

Andrew McGlashan writes from the SCG: "Well, the Sydney Test has had its first moment of in-play controversy. There was a blade of grass between a not out call and one of the most remarkable slip catches you would see. And, of course, it involved Virat Kohli.

"Facing his first ball from Scott Boland, Kohli was squared up and edged low to Smith’s right at second slip. He dived and got fingers under the ball, then he was able to somehow flick it up and Marnus Labuschagne claimed the rebound.

"The Australians set off in wild celebrations – and the noise around the SCG was incredible – as the decision went to the third umpire. Replays showed Smith had got his fingers under ball, but a final frame or two but after much rocking, rolling and zooming, TV umpire Joel Wilson decided the final couple of frames had shown the ball touching the grass.

"Fair to say, we won’t have heard the last about this moment."

Simon Taufel speaks on Channel 7:

“I think you described it very well when you said that depending upon which side of the fence you sit on you could probably build a case for either decision to be given. Listening to Joel Wilson's language there, where he said the fingers were underneath the ball and then he's seen it roll on to the ground, by his own language he is telling us that he believes he's seeing that ball on the ground. So, there are two things that the TV umpire here is looking for. One is fingers underneath the ball. He was satisfied there. But then he believes through those pictures that he's clearly seen the ball on the ground. And here's the challenge, slowing it right down with slow-mo. Play it at real speed and it looks pretty good.