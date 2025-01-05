Konstas, Webster and Boland, the unusual suspects in Australia's moment of glory

Coming to the ground for the third day at the SCG , there was no guarantee that Australia would walk away with the Border-Gavaskar Trophy for the first time in a decade.

Even after rattling through India's lower order to leave a chase of 162 - ensuring for the first time since 1990-91 that a men's Test in Australia would not see a total of 200 - it was far from certain.

Sam Konstas ' early charge had the feeling of the circuit-breaker, but when he carved into the off side, followed quickly by Marnus Labuschagne and Steven Smith (the latter one short of 10,000 runs), there was plenty of work to do, even though the injured Jasprit Bumrah could only watch from the dressing room.

Their grip was tightening again after lunch as Usman Khawaja and Travis Head played positively, but Khawaja's bottom-edged pull against Mohammed Siraj meant the job wasn't done. And then it was. Head and Beau Webster , with a debut performance of remarkable assuredness, hurtled Australia to the line in a stand of 58 in 8.5 overs.

The main prize was the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, but victory secured Australia their place in the World Test Championship final against South Africa where they will defend their title. They also now hold every bilateral Test trophy available. It was a big day for Pat Cummins and his team.

It has been an impressive response from Australia after their 295-run drubbing in Perth. There was significant rancour about the fallout from that defeat - and Cummins referenced some of the criticism they have received - but it was a loss of rare magnitude on home soil, against a team just beaten 3-0 by New Zealand on their turf, and it left Australia in need of a big response with little room for another bad day.

"Being a five-Test series, it helps [to allow time to fight back]. But as you saw with the Gabba, you do start thinking anything can happen," Cummins said. "Then MCG goes down in the last hour, you feel like you might play really well and not have a series win to show for it. I think when you start a series behind, a lot of things get questioned, fairly and unfairly.

Jasprit Bumrah had a go at Sam Konstas after dismissing Usman Khawaja • Getty Images

"But it shows a strength of the group to stay strong, know that we weren't [at] our best, but we can be better, not get caught up in a lot of the external noise and clutter, and just focus on what makes us good players and a good team. That's one of the most rewarding parts of this series win."

Ultimately, Australia proved to be the better team since that first game, but the margins were tighter than 3-1 might suggest. Adelaide, with the weighting of the pink ball, was one-sided after Head's hundred, and Brisbane never really got going because of the weather. Bumrah nearly turned the tables in Melbourne, and even after that one more session of careful batting would have ensured a draw and reaching Sydney at 1-1.

At the SCG, batters were never on top (it finished as the third-shortest outright result at the ground), which meant the pendulum swung constantly until the winning line was in sight. It was sad for the contest that Bumrah, a gigantic figure in the series with one of the greatest touring performances in Australia, was unable to play a part in the final act. This series was always likely to be about lasting the distance, and Bumrah couldn't quite make it.

For India, winning without Bumrah being able to bowl would have been an astonishing effort, even on a surface so helpful to the fast bowlers. But in the end, there was no second Australia miracle for them to match the Gabba in 2020-21.

With the series locked at 1-1 after the Gabba, Australia's selectors had a significant change of plans. They felt they had to try to counterpunch Bumrah, who still had the potential to be the defining figure. Konstas, a 19-year-old with 11 first-class matches, was called up in place of the unfortunate Nathan McSweeney. who had been asked to do a job he had not done before until a few weeks before the first Test.

Few players, particularly ones so young, have become such a central protagonist so quickly. Konstas started by scooping Bumrah at the MCG, got shoulder-barged by Virat Kohli, and annoyed the batters from under the lid at silly point. In the Sydney Test, he engaged with Bumrah late on the first evening - with India accused of trying to intimidate him - before the next morning scooping again. When he fell to a slog on the third day, the debate was given more fuel. What comes next will be fascinating to watch.

But just as noteworthy as Konstas' arrival was that of Webster, who was elevated to the side in place of Mitchell Marsh in Sydney. Few had done more at domestic level to make their case, and he impressed with every facet of his game. His first-innings 57 was one of just two half-centuries in the Test, he caught securely, and his brisk seam bowling was ideal on a very lively pitch. To cap it all, he was able to hit the winning runs.

However, there was no arguing with the Player of the Match. Scott Boland finished with a match return of 10 for 76, his first ten-wicket haul in a 14-year first-class career, having been a major figure in each of Australia's three victories. Bumrah was, without doubt, the bowler of the series but Boland wasn't far behind.