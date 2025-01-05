Stats: Third-shortest Test in Sydney
Key numbers from the fifth Test between Australia and India
1141- Balls the fifth Test between Australia and India lasted. It is the third-shortest result Test - the shortest since 1888 - in Sydney.
673 - Balls faced by India in the Test, the fewest for them in an SCG Test. In 1981, they had lasted 692 balls.
6.00 - Australia's run rate while chasing their target of 162, the fastest chase of a target of 150 or more on Australian soil.
16.00 - Scott Boland's bowling average against India in Test cricket, the for any bowler against them in this century (minimum 15 wickets). Boland also became the first fast bowler to take a ten-wicket haul in Sydney since 2003.
9999 - Steven Smith's run tally in Test cricket. It's only the second instance of a batter being dismissed one short of 10,000 Test runs. Mahela Jayawardene is the other; he got out against South Africa in Centurion in 2011.
7 - Innings where India failed to cross 200 in this series, the joint-most in this century alongside West Indies against Australia in 2000-01.
21.76 The difference between the bowling averages of Jasprit Bumrah and other India seamers in this series.
Deep Gadhia is a stats analyst at ESPNcricinfo