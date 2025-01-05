Matches (6)
Stats Analysis

Stats: Third-shortest Test in Sydney

Key numbers from the fifth Test between Australia and India

Deep Gadhia
05-Jan-2025 • 42 mins ago
Pat Cummins collects the trophy from Allan Border, Australia vs India, 5th Test, Sydney, 3rd day, January 5, 2024

Australia wrapped up the win inside three days to regain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy  •  AFP/Getty Images

1141- Balls the fifth Test between Australia and India lasted. It is the third-shortest result Test - the shortest since 1888 - in Sydney.
673 - Balls faced by India in the Test, the fewest for them in an SCG Test. In 1981, they had lasted 692 balls.
6.00 - Australia's run rate while chasing their target of 162, the fastest chase of a target of 150 or more on Australian soil.
16.00 - Scott Boland's bowling average against India in Test cricket, the for any bowler against them in this century (minimum 15 wickets). Boland also became the first fast bowler to take a ten-wicket haul in Sydney since 2003.
9999 - Steven Smith's run tally in Test cricket. It's only the second instance of a batter being dismissed one short of 10,000 Test runs. Mahela Jayawardene is the other; he got out against South Africa in Centurion in 2011.
7 - Innings where India failed to cross 200 in this series, the joint-most in this century alongside West Indies against Australia in 2000-01.
21.76 The difference between the bowling averages of Jasprit Bumrah and other India seamers in this series.
IndiaAustraliaAustralia vs IndiaIndia tour of AustraliaICC World Test Championship

Deep Gadhia is a stats analyst at ESPNcricinfo

