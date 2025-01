Stats: Third-shortest Test in Sydney

- Balls the fifth Test between Australia and India lasted. It is the third-shortest result Test - the shortest since 1888 - in Sydney.

- Balls faced by India in the Test, the fewest for them in an SCG Test . In 1981, they had lasted 692 balls.

- Australia's run rate while chasing their target of 162, the fastest chase of a target of 150 or more on Australian soil.

- Scott Boland's bowling average against India in Test cricket, the for any bowler against them in this century (minimum 15 wickets). Boland also became the first fast bowler to take a ten-wicket haul in Sydney since 2003.

9999 - Steven Smith's run tally in Test cricket. It's only the second instance of a batter being dismissed one short of 10,000 Test runs. Mahela Jayawardene is the other; he got out against South Africa in Centurion in 2011.