Mohammed Shami in East Zone squad for Duleep Trophy

There was no place in the East Zone squad for Sudip Chatterjee, Bengal's leading run-getter in last season's Ranji Trophy, while Sudip Kumar Gharami, their second highest run-getter, was part of the standbys.

The six-team Duleep Trophy is returning to the zonal format, with squads picked by the zonal selectors, and the tournament will kickstart the 2025-26 domestic season. Last season, the tournament had four teams - India A, B, C and D - that were picked by the national selectors. East Zone will play the domestic season's opening game against North Zone from August 28 at the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.