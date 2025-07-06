Vaibhav Suryavanshi strikes fastest Youth ODI century as India seal series

India Under-19 363 for 9 (Suryavanshi 143, Malhotra 129, Home 4-63, Morgan 3-54) beat England Under-19 308 (Flintoff 107, Dawkins 67, Moores 52, Pushpak 3-63) by 55 runs

Fourteen-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi struck the fastest ever Youth ODI century - from 52 balls - as India beat England by 55 runs at Visit Worcestershire New Road to secure a series victory.

India's total of 363 for 9 featured two brilliant centuries. Suryavanshi smashed a blistering 143 from 78 balls and Vihaan Malhotra compiled a high-class 129 from 121 as they built a second-wicket partnership of 219 in 24 overs.

That left India, at 233 for 1 after 27 overs, eyeing 400-plus but England fought back well as Worcestershire's Jack Home took 4 for 63 and Middlesex seamer Sebastian Morgan added 3 for 54.

England replied with 308 all out from 45.2 overs after they failed to build on a century opening stand from Kent's Ben Dawkins (67, 58) and Lancashire's Joe Moores (52, 41). Rocky Flintoff 's defiant century (107, 91) was thereafter largely unsupported against a well-drilled India attack with captain Thomas Rew perishing in the most unfortunate way for just 19, run out backing up.

The victory leaves India 3-1 up in the five-match series which concludes back at Visit Worcestershire New Road on Monday.

England chose to bat and struck an early blow when Ayush Mhatre lifted James Minto to long leg. That paved the way for Suryavanshi who become the youngest ever Youth ODI century-maker with an onslaught which included 13 fours and ten sixes. His truly memorable innings contained no slogging, just a sublime exhibition of power, timing and placement.

With Suryavanshi and Malhotra in full flow, the sky appeared the limit for India, but England hit back with a burst of three wickets for one run in 11 balls. Ben Mayes made the vital breakthrough by having Suryavanshi calmly caught by Joe Moores in the deep. That over transpired to be a wicket maiden which Morgan followed up in the next by bowling Rahul Kumar and Harvansh Pangalia with successive balls.

Abhigyan Kundu helped Malhotra rebuild with a stand of 93 in 13 overs but Home, on his home ground, having taken some punishment in his first spell, applied a brake on the late-innings charge by taking four wickets in three overs.

England's reply was solidly launched by Moores and Dawkins who added 104 in 14 overs before spinner Naman Pushpak took wickets with successive balls.

Moores lifted to long on and Mayes fell lbw, first ball. Dawkins, sketchy at first, passed 50 from 41 balls and was looking increasingly fluent when he hoisted Chauhan to long off.

Flintoff and Rew crafted a promising stand of 60 in nine overs before Lady Luck intervened on the tourists' behalf. Flintoff, having just reached a 41-ball half-century, straight-drove Yudhajit Guha who parried the ball on the stumps, leaving the luckless Rew stranded and run out.