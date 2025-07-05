Matches (22)
MLC (4)
WI vs AUS (1)
ENG vs IND (1)
ENG-W vs IND-W (1)
Vitality Blast Women (3)
TNPL (1)
Vitality Blast Men (9)
SL vs BAN (1)
Blast Women League 2 (1)
England U19 vs IND Under-19, 4th Youth ODI at Worcester, ENG-U19 vs IND-U19, Jul 05 2025 - Live Cricket Score
4th Youth ODI, Worcester, July 05, 2025, India Under-19s tour of England
What will be the toss result?
ENG19 Win & Bat
IND19 Win & Bat
ENG19 Win & Bowl
IND19 Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
England U19
L
L
L
W
L
IND Under-19
W
L
W
L
W
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 00:28
batters to watch(Recent stats)
ENG199 M • 244 Runs • 40.67 Avg • 119.02 SR
ENG198 M • 230 Runs • 32.86 Avg • 89.84 SR
IND196 M • 256 Runs • 42.67 Avg • 188.23 SR
IND195 M • 156 Runs • 52 Avg • 105.4 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
ENG195 M • 8 Wkts • 5.21 Econ • 21 SR
ENG195 M • 8 Wkts • 5.31 Econ • 27.12 SR
IND197 M • 9 Wkts • 4.85 Econ • 38.33 SR
IND195 M • 8 Wkts • 4.65 Econ • 30 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
IND Under-19 won by 4 wickets (with 33 balls remaining)
02-Jul-2025
England U19 won by 1 wicket (with 3 balls remaining)
30-Jun-2025
IND Under-19 won by 6 wickets (with 156 balls remaining)
27-Jun-2025
IND Under-19 won by 4 wickets (with 14 balls remaining)
05-Feb-2022
England U19 won by 8 wickets (with 3 balls remaining) (D/L method)
09-Aug-2019
Squad
ENG19
IND19
Player
Role
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Bowler
|Bowler
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Match details
|County Ground, New Road, Worcester
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Match number
|YODI no. 1565
|Hours of play (local time)
|11.00 start, First Session 11.00-14.30, Interval 14.30-15.00, Second Session 15.00-18.30
|Match days
|5 July 2025 - day (50-over match)
Language
English
India Under-19s in England News
Suryavanshi's 31-ball 86 gives India 2-1 series lead
Rew makes 76 not out to give England a chance but lightning innings drives India to win
Thomas Rew's blistering century helps England U19s level series with India
Wicketkeeper-batter hits 132 off 89 balls as hosts scrape to victory with one wicket to spare
Suryavanshi produces the fireworks as India Under-19s rout England
IPL's breakout star produces another fast-paced innings after Rocky Flintoff top-scores for England