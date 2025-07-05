Matches (22)
England U19 vs IND Under-19, 4th Youth ODI at Worcester, ENG-U19 vs IND-U19, Jul 05 2025 - Live Cricket Score

4th Youth ODI, Worcester, July 05, 2025, India Under-19s tour of England
England Under-19s FlagEngland Under-19s
India Under-19s FlagIndia Under-19s
Tomorrow
10:00 AM

Match yet to begin

batters to watch(Recent stats)
THS Rew
9 M • 244 Runs • 40.67 Avg • 119.02 SR
BA Mayes
8 M • 230 Runs • 32.86 Avg • 89.84 SR
V Suryavanshi
6 M • 256 Runs • 42.67 Avg • 188.23 SR
AA Kundu
5 M • 156 Runs • 52 Avg • 105.4 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
J Minto
5 M • 8 Wkts • 5.21 Econ • 21 SR
AM Green
5 M • 8 Wkts • 5.31 Econ • 27.12 SR
Yudhajit Guha
7 M • 9 Wkts • 4.85 Econ • 38.33 SR
Mohamed Enaan
5 M • 8 Wkts • 4.65 Econ • 30 SR
Match details
County Ground, New Road, Worcester
Series
Season2025
Match numberYODI no. 1565
Hours of play (local time)11.00 start, First Session 11.00-14.30, Interval 14.30-15.00, Second Session 15.00-18.30
Match days5 July 2025 - day (50-over match)
