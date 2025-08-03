Matches (12)
ENG vs IND (1)
ZIM vs NZ (1)
County DIV1 (5)
County DIV2 (4)
U19 Tri Series (ZIM) (1)

Pakistan vs West Indies, 2nd T20I at Lauderhill, WI vs PAK, Aug 02 2025 - Live Cricket Score

2nd T20I (N), Lauderhill, August 02, 2025, Pakistan tour of West Indies
PrevNext
Pakistan FlagPakistan
West Indies FlagWest Indies
Tomorrow
12:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
What will be the toss result?
WI Win & Bat
PAK Win & Bat
WI Win & Bowl
PAK Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 07:28
batters to watch(Recent stats)
Hasan Nawaz
10 M • 284 Runs • 35.5 Avg • 179.74 SR
Mohammad Haris
10 M • 248 Runs • 31 Avg • 168.7 SR
SD Hope
10 M • 335 Runs • 37.22 Avg • 146.92 SR
JO Holder
10 M • 165 Runs • 27.5 Avg • 173.68 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Hasan Ali
3 M • 8 Wkts • 9.54 Econ • 7 SR
Abrar Ahmed
6 M • 7 Wkts • 8.81 Econ • 18 SR
AJ Hosein
9 M • 11 Wkts • 8.24 Econ • 19.27 SR
JO Holder
10 M • 11 Wkts • 9.97 Econ • 19.9 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
PAK
WI
Player
Role
Salman Agha (c)
Allrounder
Abrar Ahmed 
Bowler
Faheem Ashraf 
Bowling Allrounder
Fakhar Zaman 
Opening Batter
Haris Rauf 
Bowler
Hasan Ali 
Bowler
Hasan Nawaz 
Top order Batter
Hussain Talat 
Allrounder
Khushdil Shah 
Allrounder
Mohammad Haris 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Mohammad Nawaz 
Allrounder
Sahibzada Farhan 
Middle order Batter
Saim Ayub 
Top order Batter
Shaheen Shah Afridi 
Bowler
Sufiyan Muqeem 
Bowler
Match details
Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill
Series
Season2025
Match numberT20I no. 3388
Hours of play (local time)20.00 start, First Session 20.00-21.30, Interval 21.30-21.50, Second Session 21.50-23.20
Match days2 August 2025 - night (20-over match)
Umpires
West Indies
Deighton Butler
West Indies
Gregory Brathwaite
TV Umpire
West Indies
Leslie Reifer
Reserve Umpire
West Indies
Zahid Bassarath
Match Referee
West Indies
Richie Richardson
Language
English
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question