Pakistan vs West Indies, 2nd T20I at Lauderhill, WI vs PAK, Aug 02 2025 - Live Cricket Score
2nd T20I (N), Lauderhill, August 02, 2025, Pakistan tour of West Indies
What will be the toss result?
WI Win & Bat
PAK Win & Bat
WI Win & Bowl
PAK Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Pakistan
W
L
L
W
W
West Indies
L
L
L
L
L
batters to watch(Recent stats)
PAK10 M • 284 Runs • 35.5 Avg • 179.74 SR
PAK10 M • 248 Runs • 31 Avg • 168.7 SR
WI10 M • 335 Runs • 37.22 Avg • 146.92 SR
10 M • 165 Runs • 27.5 Avg • 173.68 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
PAK3 M • 8 Wkts • 9.54 Econ • 7 SR
PAK6 M • 7 Wkts • 8.81 Econ • 18 SR
9 M • 11 Wkts • 8.24 Econ • 19.27 SR
10 M • 11 Wkts • 9.97 Econ • 19.9 SR
Squad
PAK
WI
Player
Role
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowling Allrounder
|Opening Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
|Middle order Batter
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
Match details
|Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Match number
|T20I no. 3388
|Hours of play (local time)
|20.00 start, First Session 20.00-21.30, Interval 21.30-21.50, Second Session 21.50-23.20
|Match days
|2 August 2025 - night (20-over match)
|Umpires
|TV Umpire
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee
Pakistan tour of West Indies News
Ayub 57, Nawaz three-for extend West Indies' horror run
Pakistan's spinners were the difference between the two sides as they derailed the West Indies chase of 179
Charles, Athanaze replace injured King and Hetmyer for Pakistan T20Is
West Indies have rested Alzarri Joseph and picked Shamar Joseph against Pakistan
Struggling Pakistan and West Indies look to bounce back in the USA
They were once two of the most marketable teams, but now low ticket sales offer a damning a verdict of the state of the two nations