Dropped catches leave England 'frustrated' and 'disappointed'

England were left "frustrated" and "disappointed" after dropping three catches in the first 15 overs of India's second innings at The Oval, as the fifth Test threatened to slip away from their grasp.

Both drops in the slips were genuine chances but hit firmly, but Dawson - on as a substitute fielder for the injured Chris Woakes - had one hit straight to him. He did not have to move as Jaiswal hooked Josh Tongue to him, but he lost the ball in either the sunlight or the floodlights - his sunglasses were on his cap - and was lucky to avoid a serious injury.

"You're always frustrated when you miss opportunities," Marcus Trescothick , England's assistant coach, said. "Of course, we pride ourselves on being very good in those sorts of areas, but it just didn't happen. We all know how important they are and we all know how tough catches can be - especially in the slips - so [we are] disappointed, but it is what it is."

Crawley's drop was England's 15th of the series, per ESPNcricinfo's logs, compared to India's 20. Their catching cost them in Manchester last week, with Shubman Gill put down by Dawson and Ollie Pope on his way to his century, and Joe Root putting Ravindra Jadeja down off the first ball of his match-saving unbeaten hundred.

England looked weary in the field on Friday evening after batting for just 51.2 overs in their first innings but Trescothick refused to blame their drops on physical and mental fatigue. "I don't think that'll be anything to do with it," he said. "It just happens over the course of some days and some games. It's just the game, as we see it."

Trescothick believes that the Test is "evenly poised" after two days, and expects the pitch will continue to be "lively". "There's more life in it," he said of the surface. "There's more pace, more seam movement, and we're at the extreme version of what we see in those types of pitches, but it's definitely what we like.