Stats - The breathtaking Crawley-Duckett opening salvo
They are the first opening pair from England with a 500-plus aggregate in a Test series since Strauss and Cook in the 2010-11 Ashes
7224 - Runs scored by Joe Root in Tests in England. His tally is the second-highest for any batter in a single country, surpassing Sachin Tendulkar's 7216 in India, and only behind Ricky Ponting's 7578 in Australia.
Root has scored 2006 runs against India at home so far. He is only the second batter to aggregate 2000-plus Test runs against a single opposition at home after Don Bradman, who had scored 2354 runs against England.
8 - Number of 50-plus stands between Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett in Tests against India, the joint-highest by an opening pair, alongside Gordon Greenidge and Desmond Haynes. Crawley and Duckett have 984 runs in 18 innings against India, only behind Greenidge-Haynes, who had 1325 runs in 30 partnerships.
7.16 - The run rate during Crawley and Duckett's 92-run partnership, which came in 12.5 overs. It is the second-highest run rate for a 50-plus opening stand against India in men's Tests. (Complete data for overs faced by a partnership are available since 1998).
The highest is 7.18 by Shahid Afridi and Yasir Hameed, who added 91 in 12.4 overs in Bengaluru in 2005. Four of the top 15 fastest 50-plus opening stands against India have been by the Crawley and Duckett pair.
539 - Partnership runs between Crawley and Duckett in this series so far. They are the first opening pair to aggregate 500-plus runs in a Test series since David Warner and Joe Burns' 547 against New Zealand in 2015. They are also the first opening pair from England with a 500-plus aggregate in a Test series since Andrew Strauss and Alastair Cook in the 2010-11 Ashes.
48 - Runs scored in boundaries by Crawley at the time of reaching his half-century. It is the joint-second-highest runs scored in boundaries while completing a half-century in men's Tests (Since 2002). Only Tim Southee scored more, with 50, on debut against England in 2008.
Crawley's 64-run knock featured 56 boundary runs, a percentage of 87.50. It is the third-highest boundary percentage in a 50-plus score for England in men's Tests, behind only Andrew Flintoff's 88.89% (48 out of 54) against New Zealand in 2004 and 88% by Chris Woakes (44 out of 50) against India in 2021.
6 - Bowlers to take a four-plus wicket haul for India in this series, with Prasidh Krishna the latest. Only once have more bowlers had a higher tally in a Test series for India - seven against Pakistan at home in 1960-61, while six bowlers did so against West Indies in 1974-75 and also in the 2018 tour of England.
1066 - Balls that KL Rahul faced in this series against England, the second-highest by an India opener in a Test series in England, behind Sunil Gavaskar's 1199 on the 1979 tour. Only six visiting players have faced more balls than Rahul's tally in this series while opening the batting in a series in England.
Rahul's 532 runs are the most for any opener in a Test series in England in nearly 22 years and the second-highest for India behind Gavaskar's 542 in 1979.
Sampath Bandarupalli is a statistician at ESPNcricinfo