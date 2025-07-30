Brendan Taylor's ban ends, added to second Test squad against NZ

"I certainly did think it was all done, but here I am - and it's an overwhelming feeling of gratitude," Taylor said. "I have to pinch myself a little to realise that I'm actually here. I've been soaking it all up and embracing every moment. It's just been a really nice integration.

"The last year and a half has certainly been dedicated to my return. I've put in an immense amount of work - from fitness to the technical side to diet - and I'm feeling a lot leaner, fitter and mentally stronger. That's only been possible through sobriety."

Zimbabwe captain Craig Ervine also welcomed Taylor into the side. "I know how hard he's worked in his individual capacity - especially over the last eight, ten [or] 12 months - in order for this to happen," Ervine said ahead of the opening Test against New Zealand. "I'm very excited to have him come back into the space in the next few days, and looking forward to what he has to contribute towards the team and the group."

Taylor, now 39, has not played any representative cricket since retiring abruptly in September 2021, and the conditions of his ban meant he has not been able to train with any national or domestic squads. However, Taylor has used facilities at an elite independent school in Harare, and had told ESPNcricinfo earlier this year that he is fitter than ever before after undergoing rehabilitation for drug and alcohol abuse.

His reintegration into the side began ahead of the ongoing first Test against New Zealand, where he was invited to train with the squad. Zimbabwe had already named a 16-member squad for the two Tests against New Zealand, which includes a relatively strong batting line-up, and a first-choice wicketkeeper-batter in Tafadzwa Tsiga , who has started the first Test.

Taylor spent most of his Test career at No. 4, and if he is reinstated in that position, it may simply push everyone from Sean Williams one down to lengthen the batting line-up. Zimbabwe will have to do some juggling to ensure they have enough bowling options.

Speaking to ESPNcricinfo in March, Taylor had said he did not expect to walk back into the XI, and wanted to play again as an act of service after feeling as though he had let Zimbabwe cricket down by his actions. He was sanctioned after failing to report an offer to fix, after an attempt was made by a fixer to expose Taylor's use of cocaine. "I've been humbled properly," Taylor said. "I look forward to really just adding value, which I probably didn't do to the best of my ability when I was there before."

So far, Taylor has played 34 Tests for Zimbabwe between 2004 and 2021, and averages 36.25. He has scored six centuries, including a second-innings 105* in Zimbabwe's comeback Test from a six-year self-imposed hiatus from the format, against Bangladesh in Harare in 2011.