Middlesex cement dominance as Du Plooy, Hollman build on Williamson hundred

Gloucestershire 54 for 1 trail Middlesex 445 (Williamson 153, Hollman 60, De Caires 58, Du Plooy 57) by 391 runs

Half-centuries from Leus du Plooy and Luke Hollman cemented a strong Middlesex position on the second day of the rain-affected Rothesay County Championship Division Two match against Gloucestershire at Cheltenham.

After a delayed start due to a wet outfield, the visitors increased their first innings total from an overnight 232 for three to 445 all out, first day centurion Kane Williamson dismissed for 153, while du Plooy contributed 57, Hollman 60 not out and Ben Geddes 44. Matt Taylor returned three for 88 and Todd Murphy three for 106.

By the close, Gloucestershire had replied with 54 for one, skipper Cameron Bancroft unbeaten on 25, and trailed by 391 runs.

The heavy rain of the previous evening left its mark and a healthy Festival crowd at the College Ground had to be patient in awaiting a 12.30pm start, with 80 overs to be bowled in the day. The 40 minutes before a revised lunch interval saw du Plooy move from an overnight 42 to a 78-ball half-century with five fours. Williamson had begun proceedings by sweeping the first ball of the day from Murphy for four and again looked in imperious form. But Gloucestershire made a breakthrough with the total on 268 as du Plooy fell lbw to Taylor to end a partnership of 151.

The lunch score was 275 for four, with Williamson unbeaten on 127. The former Gloucestershire player brought the 300 up with a pulled four off Zaman Akhter and progressed serenely to 150 off 176 balls, with 18 fours and two sixes.

Ryan Higgins, also facing his former county, produced some meaty pull shots in progressing to 29 before edging an attempted drive off left-arm spinner Graeme van Buuren through to wicketkeeper James Bracey to make the score 323 for five.

With two runs added, Williamson's superb knock came to an end in tame fashion when he miscued a full toss from off-spinner Murphy to Cameron Bancroft at short mid-on. He had faced 183 deliveries and batted for four hours and 21 minutes, producing an array of sweetly-timed shots, particularly through the off side. Murphy had toiled away without reward up to that point, but struck again two balls later as Joe Cracknell pushed forward without making contact and was pinned lbw. At 325 for seven, Middlesex were in danger of failing to make the most of their advantage.

That prospect was dispelled by Geddes and Hollman, who added 66 up to the tea interval. Gloucestershire delayed taking the new ball until the 89th over to persist with spin and Geddes greeted it by pulling a six off Taylor.

Hollman began the final session by raising 400 with an off-driven four off Taylor. The landmark was reached in the 99th over, leaving Middlesex 11 more to clinch maximum batting points.

That did not appear a problem on a pitch which despite its strange appearance - shaved at both ends - was proving straightforward to bat on. But, with the total advanced to 413, Zaman Akhter was introduced from the College Lawn End and the seamer's first delivery saw Geddes pop up a simple catch to mid-wicket.

The Middlesex man looked to the skies in disbelief before departing. But Hollman was in full flow, reaching an 81-ball fifty and celebrating with a pulled six off Josh Shaw.

Gloucestershire claimed a third bowling point when Tom Helm fell leg before to Murphy for 13 in the 108th over with his side still eight runs short of 450. Hollman edged them closer, but Akhter then clean bowled last man Noah Cornwall to end the innings.