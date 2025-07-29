Matches (11)
Gloucs vs Middlesex, 42nd Match at Cheltenham, County DIV2, Jul 29 2025 - Live Cricket Score
42nd Match, Cheltenham, July 29 - August 01, 2025, County Championship Division Two
Points Table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Gloucs
W
D
D
D
L
Middlesex
L
L
L
W
W
Match centre Ground time: 07:48
batters to watch(Recent stats)
GLO10 M • 840 Runs • 56 Avg • 59.36 SR
9 M • 738 Runs • 46.13 Avg • 46.88 SR
MID10 M • 884 Runs • 49.11 Avg • 54.5 SR
MID10 M • 606 Runs • 35.65 Avg • 52.19 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
8 M • 25 Wkts • 3.5 Econ • 62.12 SR
GLO9 M • 20 Wkts • 3.87 Econ • 63.45 SR
MID10 M • 33 Wkts • 2.65 Econ • 50.84 SR
9 M • 31 Wkts • 3.07 Econ • 54.35 SR
Squad
GLO
MID
Player
Role
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|-
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Opening Batter
|Bowler
|Batting Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|-
|Allrounder
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
Match details
|College Ground, Cheltenham
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Hours of play (local time)
|11.00 start, Lunch 13.00-13.40, Tea 15.40-16.00, Close 18.00
|Match days
|29,30,31 July, 1 August 2025 - day (4-day match)
