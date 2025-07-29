Matches (11)
WI vs AUS (1)
ENG vs IND (1)
IRE-W vs ZIM-W (1)
County DIV1 (5)
County DIV2 (3)

Gloucs vs Middlesex, 42nd Match at Cheltenham, County DIV2, Jul 29 2025 - Live Cricket Score

42nd Match, Cheltenham, July 29 - August 01, 2025, County Championship Division Two
Gloucestershire FlagGloucestershire
Middlesex FlagMiddlesex
Today, 10:00 AM
3h:12m
Points Table
Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
5
MiddlesexMiddlesex
10440123
6
GloucestershireGloucestershire
10130116
Recent Performance
Last five matches
batters to watch(Recent stats)
JR Bracey
10 M • 840 Runs • 56 Avg • 59.36 SR
CT Bancroft
9 M • 738 Runs • 46.13 Avg • 46.88 SR
MDE Holden
10 M • 884 Runs • 49.11 Avg • 54.5 SR
BBA Geddes
10 M • 606 Runs • 35.65 Avg • 52.19 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
AS Dale
8 M • 25 Wkts • 3.5 Econ • 62.12 SR
Zaman Akhter
9 M • 20 Wkts • 3.87 Econ • 63.45 SR
RF Higgins
10 M • 33 Wkts • 2.65 Econ • 50.84 SR
TS Roland-Jones
9 M • 31 Wkts • 3.07 Econ • 54.35 SR
GLO
MID
Player
Role
Cameron Bancroft (c)
Wicketkeeper Batter
Archie Bailey 
-
James Bracey 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Ben Charlesworth 
Middle order Batter
Ajeet Singh Dale 
Bowler
Marchant de Lange 
Bowler
Chris Dent 
Opening Batter
Dominic Goodman 
Bowler
Cameron Green 
Batting Allrounder
Miles Hammond 
Top order Batter
Todd Murphy 
Bowler
Joe Phillips 
-
Tom Price 
Allrounder
Oliver Price 
Batting Allrounder
Josh Shaw 
Bowler
Matt Taylor 
Bowler
Graeme van Buuren 
Bowling Allrounder
Zaman Akhter 
Bowler
Match details
College Ground, Cheltenham
Series
Season2025
Hours of play (local time)11.00 start, Lunch 13.00-13.40, Tea 15.40-16.00, Close 18.00
Match days29,30,31 July, 1 August 2025 - day (4-day match)
County Championship Division Two News

Lancashire beat clock as Hartley finishes off Gloucestershire with 11-wicket haul

Spinner completes memorable match after first-innings hundred as visitors continue upturn in form

Zaib, Keogh battle in vain as Middlesex close out innings win

Northamptonshire rearguard finally falls during final session as hosts reignite promotion challenge

Rehan Ahmed takes 13 in the match to strengthen Foxes promotion hunt

Derbyshire resist on final day but England legspinner's seven-for confirms inevitable

Carlson the rock as Glamorgan solidify promotion challenge

Unbeaten innings from stand-in skipper ensures Kent's winless run continues

Higgins four-for helps dominant Middlesex enforce follow-on

Saif Zaib passes 1000 runs for season but Northants wobble again after conceding 364 deficit

