No police clearance yet for Chinnaswamy Stadium to host Maharaja T20

The Bengaluru police are yet to give clearance to the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) to host the Maharaja T20, the state's franchise-based T20 competition, at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. The two-week tournament is scheduled from August 11 to 27.

Anticipating potential hurdles, the KSCA had announced on July 11 that the Maharaja T20 would be played behind closed doors. The association is now looking at alternative venues, including its own facility in Alur on the outskirts of Bengaluru, as well as the Wadeyar Ground in Mysuru. While Alur has excellent drainage and infrastructure, the absence of floodlights and spectator seating is a big problem, especially for broadcasters and franchises.

As things stand, Alur is set to host the group matches of the six-day women's T20 competition - the Maharani T20 - from August 4. The KSCA was considering the idea of hosting the women's final at the Chinnaswamy, but that seems unlikely with police approvals yet to come.

While the KSCA grapples with the possibility of a late venue switch, the franchises have voiced frustration and concern about the financial losses they now face. They have already made hotel bookings for players and staff on the understanding the entire tournament would be held in central Bengaluru.

The police clearance issue puts the KSCA in a tough spot. Bengaluru is also the venue for the opening game of the Women's ODI World Cup, as well as one semi-final and possibly the final. India play Sri Lanka in the tournament opener on September 30. The Chinnaswamy is also set to host two warm-up games ahead of the competition.

Last week, a one-man committee appointed by the Karnataka government to investigate the stampede deemed the Chinnaswamy "unsafe" for large-scale events . The commission "strongly recommended" that large-scale events be relocated to venues that are "better suited" to handle significant crowds.