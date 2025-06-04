Deaths and injuries to fans mar RCB's homecoming in Bengaluru

Eleven people have died in Bengaluru on Wednesday due to injuries suffered during stampede-like conditions around the Chinnaswamy Stadium, where the Royal Challengers Bengaluru players were being celebrated for winning the IPL for the first time in 18 years.

There have been reports of injuries to several more people, who have been admitted to nearby hospitals.

"I don't want to defend this incident," Karnataka's chief minister Siddaramaiah said on Wednesday evening. "Our government is not going to do politics on this. I have ordered a magisterial inquiry and given them 15 days' time. There are only small gates at the stadium, hope you've visited the stadium. People entered through the gates and broke them. A stampede took place, no one expected such a huge crowd. Capacity of the stadium is only 35,000, but two-three lakh people have come to participate in the celebration. I'm not denying or saying nothing happened, that's why I've ordered an enquiry. The pain of this tragedy has also erased the joy of victory."

Several police personnel engaged to manage crowds were seen carrying fans, some of them minors, to hospital amid rain and heavy traffic that had come to a grinding halt, even as RCB's victorious squad held the trophy aloft as celebrations continued in the evening in front of at least 25,000 fans who had made it inside the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

ESPNcricinfo understands the chaos outside the venue prompted state police to issue a directive to the franchise, urging them to keep the celebrations brief. A planned victory lap around the ground was also curtailed as the players and team exited the venue quickly.

An administrative staff member at one of the hospitals confirmed emergency cases ranging from dehydration to bruises and mild skull fractures. There were also cases of exhaustion and trauma resulting from the stampede-like situation that led to several fans trying to climb the boundary wall of the stadium along Cubbon Road.

A family member of one of those injured described the scenes as "complete mismanagement" by local authorities. At least four fans were brought in unconscious from the nearby Cubbon Park Metro Station, with emergency wards at Bowring Hospital and Lady Curzon Hospital working swiftly to address the crisis.

"People were supposed to witness RCB's IPL victory celebrations. The tragedy and death have brought deep pain and shock," Karnataka's deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar said on social media. "My condolences to the deceased. My condolences to their family. Let there be pride, but not bigger than life. I appeal to everyone to please stay safe."

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia expressed his condolences. "It is very unfortunate. This is a negative side of popularity," he said. "People are crazy for their cricketers. The organisers should have planned it better. My deepest condolences to the family of the deceased. I wish early recovery of the injured."

"When one organises a victory celebration of this magnitude, proper precautions, safety and security measures need to be taken. There have been some lapses somewhere."

Earlier in the afternoon, a few thousand fans had gathered at the Kempegowda International Airport anticipating RCB's arrival, even before they had departed from Ahmedabad. This led to the local police and the chief minister's office issuing a clearance for the team to land at the city's old HAL Airport to minimise heavy traffic movement along the route to the international airport.

Subsequently roads were cleared for the bus transporting the players to make its way from Old Airport Road to the Vidhana Soudha. Even so, the bus arrived later than the originally scheduled 4pm slot for the felicitation function. The metro service in central Bengaluru experienced more than heavy footfall, resulting in a brief stoppage of trains along the Purple Line as more private security personnel were called in to man the stations along the route to the stadium.

At one point, the stampede-like situation also led to the police employing mobile jammers, according to the stadium officials. In an additional crowd-control measure, authorities suspended stops at key metro stations near the venue to prevent more fans from disembarking and converging on the already overwhelmed area.