Sophia Dunkley's 83 lifts England to 258

Innings break England 258 for 6 (Dunkley 83, Davidson-Richards 53, Rana 2-31) vs India

The pair shared a 106-run partnership for the fifth wicket which rescued the home side from 97 for 4 after Kranti Goud and Sneh Rana claimed two early wickets each.

Dunkley top-scored with 83 and Davidson-Richards reached 53 to lead England to 258 for 6. It could have been worse for the hosts had India held their chances

Unable to reprise the success of their opening partnership, which yielded 424 runs in two matches against West Indies earlier this summer, Amy Jones and Tammy Beaumont both fell cheaply as England slumped to 20 for 1 in the first four overs.

That was thanks to Goud, the 21-year-old right-arm seamer making just her third appearance for India. Goud started inauspiciously with a dot ball then three consecutive wides before sending down an absolute gem that nipped back off the seam, beat Jones's bat and crashed into the top of off stump.

Sneh Rana and Jemimah Rodrigues combined to dismiss Nat Sciver-Brunt • Getty Images

It took an India review to overturn umpire Sue Redfern's not-out decision and give Goud her second when she rapped Beaumont on the front pad as she strode across her stumps, with ball-tracking confirming impact on the top of middle and off.

Nat Sciver-Brunt, England's captain returning from a groin injury, and Emma Lamb, called into the ODI squad after she was overlooked for the five-match T20I series won 3-2 by India, repaired the damage with a 71-run partnership for the third wicket.

They struggled to find the boundary through overs 13 to 17 though, as India mixed up their bowling options and it was Rana who removed both in the space of 12 deliveries.

Lamb tried to break the shackles and picked out Harmanpreet Kaur at mid-off, and a wonderful catch by Jemimah Rodrigues at short midwicket sent Sciver-Brunt on her way for 41.

N Shree Charani, Player of the Series with ten wickets in the T20Is, broke the union between Dunkley and Davison-Richards when she had the latter stumped, despite a fumble from wicketkeeper Richa Ghosh.