Harmanpreet embraces 'happy headache' with India's depth on the rise

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur is excited to have a "healthy headache" after a long time, one that involves having several options to choose from for certain roles.

This is something head coach Amol Muzumdar confirmed last week after India's T20I series win. If Shafali returns, Rawal could find herself competing with the in-form Harleen Deol for the No. 3 spot.

"After a long time, we're having a healthy headache of having to pick the best team," Harmanpreet said ahead of the first ODI in Southampton. "Earlier, we didn't have so many options. Credit to Shafali and Pratika for the kind of performances they've put in.

"Even Harleen, whenever she's got the opportunity, she has shown she can also take the responsibility for the team. Clarity as a captain is something I give to all players so that when we go to the ground, we know our role and what kind of cricket we're going to play.

"Everyone knows their role. A lot of clarity is there compared to previously. It's very important as a player and team to get that. When you're playing for the country, you want clarity of roles. All credit goes to the team and staff for giving that clarity to the players."

The depth isn't just in the batting, but in the spin department too. Over the last two years, the spin-offs from the WPL have led to a number of players, like Saika Ishaque, Shreyanka Patil, Tanuja Kanwer, breaking through. The latest among them to make a mark is left-arm spinner N Shree Charani , who was named Player of the Series in the T20Is for her series topping 10 wickets.

"She's a key player for us," Harmanpreet said of the 20-year-old Charani. "In the WPL, where she played two-three [two] matches [for Delhi Capitals], she was impressive. From there only, we all [team management and selectors] had a chat that she can be a very good option for us.

"We kept rotating players to see who fits in well, who could give most two the team. She has been outstanding for all of us. A player like her is very important. Along with her, even Radha [Yadav] has made a solid comeback. Hope their combination will keep helping the team like it is."

Radha, as Harmanpreet alluded to, wasn't part of the original T20I squad, and only made it as a late replacement for the injured Shuchi Upadhyay. Her ground fielding and catching, along with tight left-arm spin, came in for plaudits from the coaches during the T20I series. And Harmanpreet couldn't have been happier at her coming of age.

Radha Yadav has experience as well as pedigree • Getty Images

"Radha is one of the most important teammates for us," she said. "When she was not doing well, it was a big headache [for the team management] how we can extract performances out of her. She's a player I as a captain don't want to lose at any cost.

"In between, she got time to work on herself. When she came back, we had a chat that whatever she's been doing has been helping. In this [T20I] series when she came into the team, she had the same attitude. She wanted to keep bowling all the time, whether for the first six overs or slog overs. She worked hard during the break and improved herself. In ODIs also she can be useful for the team."

Another encouraging development for the team management is the emergence of Amanjot Kaur . Her rise comes at a crucial time, with key allrounder Pooja Vastrakar sidelined by a stress injury that puts her World Cup participation in doubt. With pace spearhead Renuka Singh also unavailable, Amanjot has stepped up to share the seam-bowling responsibilities alongside Arundhati Reddy.

"In the first year of WPL [2023], she was unlucky, didn't get so many opportunities to bat or bowl. The team we had, it was a big line-up with a lot of bowling options," Harmanpreet said. "This season, with Pooja not there, she played that role very well. In the batting also, she proved herself.

"She wants to contribute across all three departments. The WPL and T20I series, even tri-series [in Sri Lanka], when he has had opportunities, she has contributed. She wants to do something in all departments. It feels good to see a player with that attitude."

In recent times, India's ODI approach has undergone a slight change. From wanting to bat deep, they're now trying to embrace a more robust approach as evident in the recent tri-series against South Africa and Sri Lanka, where India made 276, 275, 337 and 342 during their title-winning run.

"In the ODI cricket we've been playing for the last couple of years, we've always focused on scoring more than 300 with the bat," she said. "It gives the bowlers some cushioning. Earlier we had five bowling options, and it becomes slightly tough if we have only so many runs on the board. Recently, like in the T20Is, we went for four spin options. I think somewhere that has helped.