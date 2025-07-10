India lift their fielding to the next level in bid to 'dominate no matter what'

Charlie Dean was face down and covered in dirt, so you couldn't read her lips or hear her voice over the celebrating Indian fans, but the violent jerk of her head suggested an expletive or two may have been uttered.

Her dismissal, and frustration at it, summed up England 's woes and India 's strength in the fourth T20I all at once; England failed to mount a challenge and their opponents were hungry, as illustrated by their superb fielding display.

So, when Dean reverse-swept Radha Yadav straight to short third, yet set off for a single only to be sent back by partner Sophie Ecclestone, N Shree Charani fired the ball to the keeper's end with speed and accuracy and Richa Ghosh whipped off the bails as Dean dived in vain.

Charani, who only made her T20I debut at the start of this series and is the leading wicket-taker, already had two wickets for the match and England were 101 for 7 after electing to bat. They added 25 more runs as Ecclestone and Issy Wong attempted to give themselves something to bowl at.

But India took the spoils, thanks firstly to Charani and fellow left-arm spinner Radha, who was named the Player of the Match for her 2 for 15 and contributions to India's efforts in the field, which was a big improvement on the previous match at The Oval , which England won by five runs in the last over.

In the fourth T20I at Old Trafford on Wednesday, India's batters also showed what could be done on a pitch they had exploited with their spin-heavy attack when openers Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma put on a strong powerplay and Jemimah Rodrigues finished their pursuit of 127 with three overs to spare.

"We spoke in the last meeting that we have to cut down the twos and we actually did that today and we were really pumped up to do that," Radha said. "Only the fielding part, I thought, changed the momentum."

"She probably would've batted through that on that wicket and got us to a score that we could have defended" Tammy Beaumont on the missing Nat Sciver-Brunt

Just as important for India had been delivering on a promise to themselves to take home a maiden T20I series victory on English soil, which they can now do with an unassailable 3-1 lead with one match to play on Saturday.

"The day we came here, we spoke about eight matches and we were like, we will go absolutely hard at them no matter what," Radha said. "The belief and the dedication this time is really different. I don't know about the past, but this time, this team, this atmosphere, magical this is, and we are actually onto something. We want to create something big going forward.

"So this is the path we want to go [on] and there's still a lot of things we have to correct. We have that in our minds, but… this is a different team and we are going to dominate no matter what. Batting-wise, we are doing so well, but particularly bowling and fielding sets the tone for us. Batting has been really good, but bowling and fielding we touched upon and it is showing in the results."

Radha Yadav was named the Player of the Match • Getty Images

Save for two minor blemishes - when Sophia Dunkley beat Deepti Sharma at cover point for the first boundary of the match, off the 15th ball, and when Amanjot Kaur, seeming blinded by the sun as she ran the wrong way from deep backward square leg and failed to stop a four off Tammy Beaumont - India were flawless in the field.

Arundhati Reddy took three cool-as-you-like catches in the deep to remove Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Beaumont and Paige Scholfield, and Radha took a sharp, low catch at backward point to dismiss Dunkley, reaching for a slower, wider delivery as Deepti pulled her length back to the advancing batter.

Radha also did brilliantly running and diving to her left to stop what had looked like a certain four as Scholfield attempted to pierce the gap between deep midwicket and long-on. Amanjot took a blow to her right wrist fielding off her own bowling as Scholfield struck the ball firmly back at her but she took a wicket two balls later, pinging the top of middle and off as Amy Jones backed away to give herself room.

Charani trapped Alice Capsey lbw for 18 off 21 deliveries and Scholfield's dismissal left England six wickets down before they had reached the 100-run mark. Dean followed and the hosts walked off at 126 for 7.

Jemimah Rodrigues and Richa Ghosh sealed the chase • ECB via Getty Images

Beaumont, England's stand-in captain while Nat Sciver-Brunt is injured, conceded that was 20 runs too few.

England have lost 22 wickets to spin so far in this series, as India have persisted with the same four-spinner, two-seamer attack throughout, and Beaumont also acknowledged the hole left by Sciver-Brunt in offering a counter to that.

"Nat Sciver-Brunt is irreplaceable, isn't she, really? She's come off as the leading run-scorer in the WPL, so she would've known the bowlers we're facing inside out," Beaumont said. "Her experience through that middle order and how aggressive she is and particularly the way she plays spin, it's really aggressive, and she's a real boundary-hitter for us. She probably would've batted through that on that wicket and got us to a score that we could have defended.

"We're so lucky to have someone like Nat, but her workload's incredibly high and, unfortunately, these things happen. We've got three games where people need to step up into those shoes for just a little bit and hopefully she's back and raring to go for some 50-over cricket for the next few months."