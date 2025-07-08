'One more ball, please' - The quiet rise of N Shree Charani

Charani asks "Lisa ma'am" to let her bowl one more ball at the nets. Then, Keightley says: "You watch. She'll come back, and she'll go, Lisa, one more, one more ball. Does it for about 20 minutes."

This reel has regained traction in recent weeks, since Charani's impressive T20I debut against England late June, when she picked up 4 for 12 - the best figures by an Indian debutant. In the two matches that followed, she has picked up four more wickets.

At 20, Charani has already proven her ability to bowl across different phases of the game, a skill she's honed over the past few years under the guidance of Andhra head coach Srinivas Reddy . The turning point came in 2022, when she was left out of India's Under-19 World Cup squad, a snub that lit the fire within.

Ananya Upendran , the former Hyderabad Women captain and now a lead scout at DC, remembers being captivated watching a teenaged Charani bowl during the T20 Challenger Trophy in October 2022, a few months prior to the inaugural Under-19 World Cup.

N Shree Charani picked up four wickets on her T20I debut • Andy Kearns/Getty Images

"To me, she was the most impressive bowler in that tournament," Upendran tells ESPNcricinfo. "She had a smooth, high-arm action, great control, and was one of the quicker spinners on display. The pitches in Goa were quite slow, but because she bowled faster through the air, batters couldn't just sit back and play her.

"They were forced to come forward. That gave her a real edge. I was actually quite surprised she didn't make the U-19 World Cup squad. What stood out to me was her natural control and understanding of length, even if she was still figuring out how to vary her pace. Physically, she was tall and strong, which helped her generate that pace through the air."

Charani's spin attributes took shape in gully cricket, where she'd bowl left-arm fast. To succeed in tennis ball-cricket, you need to be quick through the air. She carried forward this quality when she gravitated towards spin bowling.

"Even early on, her biggest strength was control, but equally impressive was her temperament," Upendran explains. "And she's brought that same level-headedness into the WPL as well. What really struck me was that she wasn't at all overawed by the occasion. She was quietly confident in her skills, just going about her job."

In March this year, soon after making her WPL debut for Delhi Capitals , Charani had felt the India dream was just a "long-term goal." Yet, a month later, she received her ODI cap from Sneh Rana in Sri Lanka. And two months on, Charani had earned her maiden T20I cap.

"Charani is a quick learner," says India Women bowling coach Aavishkar Salvi

Charani struck key blows on debut to Delhi Capitals' delight during the WPL • BCCI

Charani prides herself on being fearless. Much of her early confidence has come from strong leadership around her. At matches or training during the WPL, she leaned on the calm assurance of Meg Lanning, whom she says "spoon-feeds" her exactly what's needed.

Charani's use of the word "spoon-feeds" to describe Lanning's guidance is almost childlike in its honesty. It's not a word that comes from rehearsed soundbites. It's clear she's still getting used to the big stage.

The support has extended beyond the field, too; Keightley has had a big influence. "In the pre-season camp in Pune, I was bowling at one pace, doing what I know," Charani said on the DC podcast. "Lisa ma'am told me what I can do if someone's going hard on me. She used to guide me for each and every ball. Her inputs were very helpful."

There's a quiet resilience to Charani typical of youngsters coming up the ranks from nondescript centres. All she's had growing up was sound backing from the family, and her own steely resolve of wanting to prove she was no less talented than kids around her.

"From childhood, I played with my uncle, brother, dad and sister," she said. "Whenever our friends near the colony played, I used to join. I played many sports - kho kho, badminton, athletics - but cricket was a constant."

In 2018-19, Charani's mama [maternal uncle], who had grown up playing cricket in Hyderabad, persuaded her parents to send her for cricket trials. There, she caught the eyes of the age-group coaches. Reddy, in particular, was amazed at her athleticism - a byproduct of Charani being a promising track-and-field athlete - and fielding.

"Batting and bowling came secondary; when someone fields like that, it stands out in age-group cricket especially," Reddy says. "The speed across the outfield, her cutting of angles - it was very impressive. If I have to be brutally honest, it was her fielding, not bowling, that stood out initially. But over the past few years, she has really developed her game.

"Today it's impossible to take the ball away from her," Reddy says, reiterating Keightley's observation. "She'll be the first to start bowling and the last to stop. And even after the nets are over, she'll keep doing some spot bowling."

When Charani received her WPL cap from Jess Jonassen, she wasn't nervous, but clear-headed and focused. "I always think about bowling to my strengths," she said, recalling that debut game against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. "That day, I stuck to that."

Shree Charani has shown a quiet resilience during her journey to the top • Getty Images

Her first wicket was of Ellyse Perry. "I didn't plan on getting her out," she said sheepishly. "If I do small mistakes, she'll pick it and hit me. So I just stuck to what Meg [Lanning] followed."

The WPL call came on the back of a strong showing at the Under-23 level, during the 2023-24 season, where Charani took a four-wicket haul and back-to-back five-for. The matches had a number of scouts in attendance, among them those from Mumbai Indians and DC. It was no surprise DC and Mi tussled to sign her; she was eventually signed for INR 55 lakh.

"Charani was very quiet when she first came into the setup, and I think a big part of that was the language barrier - she wasn't very comfortable or fluent in English at the time," Upendran says. "But even then, you could see how eager she was to learn. At every training session, she would make an effort to talk to the senior bowlers, even if it was just a few words.

"That's one of the great things about the Capitals environment - you've got people like Jess Jonassen, Annabel Sutherland and Meg Lanning, who are always willing to help younger players. Even if the younger ones are hesitant to approach them, the seniors often take the initiative themselves. That kind of culture really helped Charani."

The bond she developed with Keightley - Lisa ma'am - was particularly special. Initially, their conversations were minimal - Keightley would ask questions and Charani would just nod or respond in monosyllables. By the end of the season, they were inseparable.

"She's naturally shy, so the language barrier made it harder for her to open up. But once she felt accepted and the team recognised how talented she was, her confidence really blossomed," Upendran says. "The group helped too - players like Jemimah [Rodrigues], Deepti [Sharma], Radha [Yadav] and Shikha [Pandey] were all incredibly welcoming, and that made a big difference.

While she may still be learning the language of interviews and post-match commitments, with the ball in hand there's fluency in most things she's done.

"As for her training habits, she absolutely loves to bowl. You could ask her, 'Are you done?' and she'd always say, 'One more ball.' Over time, with Lisa's help, she also learned how to manage her workload better, understanding when to stop, how much was enough to feel ready. But she always wanted to end a session with a good delivery, because that's the feeling she wanted to carry forward."