'We had warned her repeatedly' - Deepti Sharma on the Charlie Dean dismissal

Was Deepti Sharma running Charlie Dean out at the non-striker's end at Lord's on Saturday a plan India had worked out in advance? Or was it an instinctive decision?

According to Deepti, who stopped in her bowling stride and whipped off the bails at the non-striker's end to complete a 3-0 sweep over England, it was a plan, but one that was formulated after repeated warnings to Dean. Though, according to the rules - the matter of the spirit of the game is a different one altogether - the fielding team is well within its rights to run batters out for backing up too much without any warning.

"It was a plan, because we had warned her [for leaving the crease early] repeatedly," Deepti told reporters upon the team's arrival in Kolkata. "We did things as per the rules and guidelines. We told the umpires as well, but she was there [outside the crease]. We couldn't do much."

That should have been that on the incident, but Heather Knight , England's regular captain who has been out of action following hip surgery, added a twist by saying that Dean hadn't been warned by the Indian players. "No warnings were given," she tweeted on Monday, adding, "if they're comfortable with the decision to affect (sic) the run out, India shouldn't feel the need to justify it by lying about warnings".

1/2 The game is over, Charlie was dismissed legitimately. India were deserved winners of the match and the series. But no warnings were given. They don't need to be given, so it hasn't made the dismissal any less legitimate… https://t.co/TOTdJ3HgJe — Heather Knight (@Heatherknight55) September 26, 2022

2/2 But if they're comfortable with the decision to affect the run out, India shouldn't feel the need to justify it by lying about warnings https://t.co/TOTdJ3HgJe — Heather Knight (@Heatherknight55) September 26, 2022

A detailed analysis by ESPNcricinfo's Peter Della Penna , who checked every delivery of England's innings since Dean's arrival at the crease, showed that she had left the crease early 72 times, before being dismissed on the 73rd occasion.

Went back to the full match replay. Charlie Dean was leaving her crease early starting with her 2nd ball at the non-striker's end in the 18th over. Ball still in bowler's hand. Dean is never looking at the bowler to see if/when the ball has been released. Basic lack of awareness. pic.twitter.com/yRokOftidg — Peter Della Penna (@PeterDellaPenna) September 25, 2022

Dean's dismissal, leaving England 16 short, triggered widespread spirit-of-cricket debates. Several prominent England cricketers, including Stuart Broad, James Anderson and Sam Billings, tweeted their displeasure at the dismissal. Others, like Alex Hales - currently on a comeback trail with the England T20I squad - backed Deepti's act, saying, "it shouldn't be difficult for the non-striker to stay in their crease till the ball has left the hand".

When asked the question after she had led India to an ODI series win in England after 23 years, Harmanpreet Kaur had told the official broadcaster that no "crime" had been committed.

"Today, whatever we have done, I don't think it was any crime," Harmanpreet had said. "It is part of the game and is an ICC rule, and I think we just need to back our player.

"I'm actually very happy she [Deepti] was aware of that, and the batter is taking too long a stride. I don't think she has done something wrong."

Not long after, the MCC had welcomed the debate but reiterated that what happened was within the laws. "The Law is clear, as it needs to be for all umpires to be able to easily interpret throughout all levels of the game and at all moments in the game," it said in a statement.

"Cricket is a broad church and the spirit by which it is played is no different. As custodians of the Spirit of Cricket, MCC appreciates its application is interpreted differently across the globe. Respectful debate is healthy and should continue, as where one person sees the bowler as breaching the Spirit in such examples, another will point at the non-striker gaining an unfair advantage by leaving their ground early.