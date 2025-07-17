Karnataka government holds RCB accountable for Bengaluru stampede

The Karnataka government has held Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) accountable for the stampede that occurred outside M Chinnaswamy Stadium on June 4, resulting in 11 deaths and injuries to more than 50 people.

The findings were outlined in the government's status report, which was made public on Thursday, two days after the Karnataka High Court rejected the government's request to keep it confidential and ordered its release.

In the status report, a copy of which has been accessed by ESPNcricinfo, the government said: "The RCB Management, in association with its event management partner, DNA Networks Private Limited, and the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA), unilaterally decided to hold the victory celebration without prior consultation with the police and without obtaining the necessary permissions or license for such celebration."

As per the report, KSCA CEO Subhendu Ghosh submitted an intimation on behalf of DNA Entertainment to the Cubbon Park police on June 3 around 6.30pm about RCB's intention to organise a victory parade should they win the IPL final that was scheduled the same evening in Ahmedabad.

However, the police denied the request due to "insufficient information regarding the expected gathering size, arrangements made as well as the proposal being made on very short notice."

The report, which largely details the sequence of events right from when the request was first made, further underlines how RCB went ahead and posted an invitation on their social media channels at 7.01am on June 4, announcing a victory parade from Vidhana Soudha to the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

The report further said that the posts on RCB' s official social media handles, including one that had Virat Kohli announcing plans to celebrate with the fans in Bengaluru, garnered immense engagement online.

While citing Licensing and Controlling of Assemblies and Processions (Bangalore City) Order, 2009, to underscore RCB's procedural violations for crowd gathering, the report stated, "It is pertinent to note that a mere intimation was given by the organisers.

"There was no requisition for permission for permissions in the prescribed format, nor was any necessary information provided to the concerned departments to anticipate the gathering and make adequate preparation."

Meanwhile, lawyers arguing for the government, challenged the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) order that revoked the suspension of IPS officer Vikash Kumar and four others, who were held responsible for the stampede and subsequently dismissed by chief minister Siddharamaiah. They argued that the tribunal had overstepped its jurisdiction.

The government contended that managing such a large crowd at just 12 hours' notice was an impossible task and questioned the officer's [Vikash & team] handling of the situation. "What was the officer doing? Did he take any action? Instead of issuing prohibitory orders under the Police Act, they proceeded with bandobast arrangements for the celebration," the government stated.