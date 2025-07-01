Bengaluru stampede: Tribunal observes RCB 'created nuisance' without prior permission

Eleven people died and over 50 were injured as a result of the stampede caused outside Chinnaswamy stadium, after the police did not have any means to control the swelling crowd.

The two-person bench of CAT comprising Justice BK Shrivastava and Santosh Mehra said RCB, which is owned by Diageo, had "created nuisance" by going ahead with the IPL victory celebrations without seeking or getting necessary regulatory permissions. The remarks were part of the 29-page order issued on Tuesday by CAT, which was hearing a case filed by Vikash Kumar, Inspector General and Additional Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru (West).

Vikash, along with four other cops, were suspended by the Karnataka government which alleged "substantial dereliction of duty" and not seeking "guidance" which led to the situation going "out of control, meant a lot of misery, loss of precious life and embarrassment" to the state government. Vikash challenged his suspension, and the CAT quashed the government order saying the top cop should be reinstated.

The CAT order stated that neither RCB nor M/S DNA Entertainment Network Private Limited, the franchise's event management firm, had sought any permission formally to conduct the victory parade at Chinnaswamy stadium, which has been the home base for the team since beginning of the IPL in 2008. To organise any event like that, the CAT pointed out that under the Licensing and Controlling of Assemblies and Public Procession (Bengaluru city) order, 2009, an application has to be made seven days prior (excluding the date of submission and the event). No such application was filed by RCB or DNA.

'Gathering of immense proportion'

The order said that on June 3, the day of the IPL final, Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) chief executive officer Shubhendu Ghosh wrote a letter, on behalf of DNA Network, to the Inspector at Cubbon Park Police Station (adjacent to Chinnaswamy stadium) that in case RCB won the IPL, there would be "potential victory parades" around the ground which would "end with victory celebrations" inside the stadium. The victory parade route was submitted in the same, but no permission was sought.

The CAT order said that when the letter was submitted, it was "not certain" RCB would win the final and importantly it did not contain "any request for granting the permission" to organise the victory parade and celebrations.

"The organiser did not wait for the response of the Police," the order said. "At the eleventh hour, they submitted a letter and started the scheduled programme."

The order also put out the sequence of announcements made by RCB on June 4 on the franchise's various social media handles starting with the "victory parade is scheduled in Bengaluru" post.

The first post was put out at 7.01 am, the order said, and at 8 am RCB "posted a link" on their Instagram: "Army, We can't wait to be back to the Home of Champions and celebrate with all of you today. Details out soon." At 8.55 am, the same post was issued again, this time accompanied with a statement from Virat Kohli , RCB's most senior player.

The order said at 3.14 pm on June 4, RCB issued another post on all three social media handles saying the victory parade was being held at 5 pm IST the same day and would be followed by celebrations at Chinnaswamy stadium. The CAT pulled up RCB for "unilaterally" putting up information on celebrations without "obtaining the permission" or without the "consent" of the police.

While the RCB post advised fans to "follow guidelines set by police and other authorities" so the roadshow would be enjoyed peacefully, it also said there were free passes being issued on the franchise website with a "limited entry" disclaimer. The order said since the post had no information about "disbursement of passes" it "implied" the event was "open to all".

According to the order, the first post (7.01 am) received 16 lakh views, second (8 am) 4.26 lakh views, the third (8.55 am) 7.6 lakhs views while the fourth (3.14 pm) 17 lakh views.

The order said all that resulted in the "gathering of immense proportion" with nearly three lakh people gathered around Chinnaswamy Stadium, whose official capacity is 35,000. The order also stated the police machinery was already stretched having had to regulate in the night immediately after RCB's victory in the IPL final against Punjab Kings in Ahmedabad on June 3.

It was hard for the police to control the large number of people who turned up to catch a glimpse of RCB • Associated Press

'Police are not God or have magic powers'

The burden on the cops increased further with the Karnataka government organising a felicitation programme. "Therefore, prima facie it appears that RCB is responsible for the gathering of about three to five lakh people," the order said. "RCB did not take the appropriate permission or consent from the Police. Suddenly, they posted on social media platforms and as a result of aforesaid information the public were gathered. Because of the shortage of time on 04.06.2025, the Police was unable to do the appropriate arrangements. Sufficient time was not given to the Police. Suddenly, RCB created the aforesaid type of nuisance without any prior permission."

The order defended the police saying cops are also "human beings" and they are "neither God (Bhagwan) nor Magician and also not having the magic powers like "Alladin ka Chirag" which was able to fulfil any wish only by rubbing a finger."