Gautam Gambhir: No need for roadshows, lives more important

"I was never a believer that we need to have roadshows. When I was playing, I had the same statement to make, even after winning 2007 [T20 World Cup], that we should not have road shows," Gambhir said in Mumbai ahead of India's departure for the Test tour of England . "I think lives of the people are far more important. I will continue to say that, even in future, I think we can be a little bit aware of not holding these kind of roadshows, and can probably have it in a closed door, or something like this, in a stadium.

"It is very tragic what happened yesterday, and my heart goes to the families, the people who've lost their loved ones, and I hope in future, nothing like this can happen, because I think we all are responsible, and we all are responsible citizens, and we should take care of all this.

"And if we are not ready to hold a roadshow, we shouldn't have done that. As simple as it can get. I know fans do get excited, everyone gets excited, the fan bases get excited, but nothing can compare to what has happened yesterday.

"Even when I used to play, I didn't believe in roadshows. I don't believe in them today and I won't believe in them in the future as well. Winning is important. Celebration is important. But more important than that is the life of any person. So, if we are not prepared or if we can't handle the crowd in that way, then we might as well not have these roadshows."