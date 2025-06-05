Police file FIR against RCB after deaths of 11 fans

In the FIR, a copy of which has been seen by ESPNcricinfo, the Bengaluru police have claimed that they denied RCB permission to conduct the events at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, around which the stampede occurred leading to casualties. RCB were listed as the first accused in the FIR, along with DNA Entertainment, the franchise's event partners, and the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA), which is in charge of the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

The FIR was filed based on a complaint by Girish AK, a police inspector from the Cubbon Park Division. The report mentioned six sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita: 105 (punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 115 (voluntarily causing harm), 118 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous means/weapons), 132 (assault or criminal drone to deter public servant from discharge of their duty), 125 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 190 (unlawful assembly).

In the FIR, Bengaluru police said its personnel had been on duty in the areas around the stadium until 5.30 am on June 4 following RCB's victory, and on account of it being difficult to manage another large crowd the following afternoon, "permission for the event at the stadium was denied. Despite this, KSCA, RCB, and DNA went ahead with their plans and ignored the police's instructions."

"Without any official permission, on June 4, RCB announced their celebration and victory parade on their social media and website, inviting fans to join," Bengaluru police claimed in the FIR. "Once this news spread on TV channels and social media, we (Police) informed our senior officers and requested security and necessary arrangements. On June 4, 9:00 am, took permissions from the higher officers and asked police personnel from all over the city on urgent basis and the security arrangements were made. And security was provided for RCB players for the felicitation ceremony …

"On June 4, the RCB team arrived at Vidhan Soudha for the felicitation ceremony, which went smoothly despite a huge crowd. Around 5:30 pm, the victory parade began towards Chinnaswamy Stadium. Police provided security at the stadium, but KSCA, RCB, and DNA failed to plan how the crowd would be allowed in. The stadium holds only 30,000 to 35,000 people, but lakhs of fans had gathered outside. At 3:10 pm, the gates were opened, and chaos broke out. There was a stampede. Police officers and VIP security struggled to rescue the injured and send them for treatment. Sadly, 11 people died, many were injured, and police had to disperse the remaining crowd outside.

"The event started around 5:45 pm and was carried out without further problems. KSCA, RCB, and DNA went ahead with the celebration without police permission and failed to plan how to control the crowd or take safety precautions. The situation worsened because RCB's social media accounts posted about free entry passes at the stadium gates. RCB did not inform the police or public about how passes would be distributed. This caused confusion among the lakhs of fans waiting outside, which led to overcrowding and the stampede. In total, 11 people died, 64 were injured (including police officers), and public property was damaged."

At a press conference announcing a committee to conduct an inquiry, Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah directed the representatives of all parties named in the FIR to be arrested. He also ordered the suspension of top police officials in the city, including the Commissioner and the Inspector of the Cubbon Park police station, which has jurisdiction over the areas where the stampede occurred.

On Thursday, the Karnataka government announced that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) will investigate the cause of the stampede. In the immediate aftermath of the incident, Siddaramaiah had ordered a magisterial inquiry and said a report must be submitted within 15 days.

The state government as well as RCB announced a compensation of INR 10 lakh for the families of the deceased, while covering all medical expenses for the injured. The government is also considering issuing fresh operating procedures for better regulation of public gatherings, meetings and celebrations of any kind.