Dhoni expects Gaikwad's return to fix CSK's batting problems in IPL 2026

Gaikwad was ruled out of IPL 2025 after playing five games with an elbow injury. Dhoni took over the CSK captaincy but could not turn the team's fortunes around; they finished at the bottom with just four wins from 14 matches, struggling to put together consistent batting efforts.

"We are slightly worried about our batting order," Dhoni said at an event in Chennai. "But I think our batting order is quite sorted out now. Rutu (Gaikwad) will be coming back. He got injured. But he will be coming back. So, we are quite sorted now."

Dhoni said the team will try to further strengthen the unit at the mini-auction later this year. "I won't say we [CSK] slacked off [in IPL 2025]," he said. "But there were certain holes that we needed to plug in. A small auction is coming in December. Some loopholes are there, and we will try to plug those in."

MS Dhoni wants CSK to use the mini-auction to plug the holes • BCCI

Dhoni admitted CSK were below-par over the last two seasons, and said it was important for the team to identify the areas of concern.

"Yes, the last couple of years have not been good for us," Dhoni said. "We have not been up to the mark. But what is important is for you to see the learnings. Yes, you had a bad season. But what went wrong? And that was the question for us last year also.

"We were like, 'okay, there are some shortcomings'. But first we needed to exactly figure out what were the shortcomings and then look at solutions. I feel more often than not we have been able to figure out what exactly went wrong. In sports, you know you can have a very good time and at the same time there will be periods when you won't be performing well. In CSK, more often than not, we are on the higher side.

"So, we do talk about the processes. But at the same time we do want the result to come to our side. Last year it wasn't there. But looking ahead, we will try to sort out most of the things, and we will hopefully be at our best."

Dhoni started his journey with CSK in 2008 and has led them to five IPL titles. He said his journey with franchise and the city has played an important part in his personal growth.

"It's a very long relationship that we have had and it started much before the start of IPL ... 2005 was the time when I made my Test debut which happened to be in Chennai. So, it started from that point of time. And yes, CSK helped in a big way because all of a sudden I'm spending 45-50 days here.